Electric company worker severely shocked, injured in 5 metre fall | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Electric company worker severely shocked, injured in 5 metre fall
An electrical company worker has suffered critical injuries after an electric shock caused him to fall 5 metres to the ground in Chon Buri’s Si Racha district this morning. 36 year old Adisak Bunsong, an employee of the Bueng Provincial Electricity Authority, was installing and changing electrical wires 5 metres above the ground on Road 331, near Village number 6, when he was shocked.
Co-workers say it happened suddenly and claim he was using all the proper precautions. They told reporters they were unsure how the incident took place. Rescue workers from Prawayiang Thai Siracha gave Bunsong CPR at the scene and treated his injuries, rushing him to a local hospital. He was in critical condition and had suffered severe burns as well as fall-related injuries.
At press time, Bunsong remains in Laem Chabang hospital in a critical but stable condition.
SOURCE: Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Economy
Koh Lan to get “neo” branding to attract tourists
The popular resort island of Koh Lan, about 8 kilometres off the Pattaya coast in the Gulf of Thailand, will become “Neo Koh Lan”, as Pattaya is being upgraded as a tourism and investment hub under the Thai government’s poster economic project, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) scheme. Pattaya’s mayor says the island, along with Koh Sichang (north of Koh Lan) in Chon Buri and Koh Samet in Rayong, will be promoted as destinations for “quality tourism” under the Neo Koh Lan plan. “Neo Koh Lan plan will be modelled on the Neo Pattaya plan, which focuses on 5 key areas… […]
Crime
Busy motorbike thieves nabbed in Chon Buri
Police in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district have arrested 2 prolific motorbike thieves. Officers of Police Region 2 announced that 2 suspects, identified as 31 year old Eakkachai ‘Ton’ Jantamoon and 34 year old Manas ‘Dam’ Saeueang, were arrested at a room in Soi Sukhumwit 31. Officers seized 8 vehicles in total. The pair have been charged with multiple counts of theft by night. Authorities say many motorbikes have been stolen in the Nongprue and other nearby areas during the last month. Several victims of the thieves thanked police for recovering their vehicles. The suspects reportedly confessed that they stole motorbikes […]
Crime
Police in Chon Buri display huge cache of seized weapon
Officers of Thailand’s Police Region 2, covering the entire eastern region, displayed a huge cache of weapons seized so far in a crackdown this month. The news was released yesterday at a press briefing at the Region 2 headquarters in Chon Buri. From July 3-9, police of Region 2, comprising 8 provinces: Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Trad, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong and Sa Kaeo, seized 334 firearms, 1,356 rounds of ammunition, 5 bombs, and arrested 291 suspects. A spokesman said they’re a mission to rid the region of crime and have been working continuously toward this goal, especially in […]
Electric company worker severely shocked, injured in 5 metre fall
Elephant’s death prompts plea to “say no” to plastic bags
Human trials of locally made Covid-19 vaccine to begin in October
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
1 dead, 6 injured by bee stings in Chantaburi – VIDEO
Koh Lan to get “neo” branding to attract tourists
Chon Buri and eastern provinces brace for heavy localised rain storms
Busy motorbike thieves nabbed in Chon Buri
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
Former PM Abhisit, Thanathorn promote welfare state in Thailand
Covid-19 UPDATE: All the latest news from the world – July 12
Sexual assault, not theft, motive for spiked water bottles – Police
One third of tourism businesses could go under due to Covid-19
Report claims air pollution “kills thousands”, costs billions annually
Police in Chon Buri display huge cache of seized weapon
Two years ago – remembering Phuket’s Phoenix boat tragedy
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
First post-Covid flight from China lands in Bangkok
Thailand’s economy facing bleakest prediction in Asia
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
Thailand to welcome 1,700 medical tourists starting this month
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl
“Travel bubble” scheme likely to be delayed
Russian woman denies murdering daughter, claims husband made her do it
AirAsia’s wings may be clipped permanently
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
Russian woman allegedly kills own baby and survives suicide jump
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
- Expats2 days ago
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
- Business3 days ago
AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running
- Other News3 days ago
UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill
- Hot News3 days ago
UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
State quarantine for Thais entering Singapore, while harder hit nations get a pass
- Bangkok3 days ago
Guinean man held for alleged rape of a minor in Bangkok