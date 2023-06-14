Reality show ‘Keep Running’ to boost Chinese tourism to Pattaya, mayor says

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News.

In Pattaya, over the past few days, crowds of excited fans and camera crews have been spotted at various locations, such as Grande Centre Point Space Hotel and the World’s Largest 7-eleven in South Pattaya. The reason behind this excitement is the filming of episodes for the popular Chinese reality and variety show “Keep Running.” The show features famous Chinese stars participating in various challenges and skits, attracting a large following with the aim to boost Pattaya tourism.

Pattaya Mayor Poramese Ngampiches even had the opportunity to join in the fun, as seen in photos with a school uniform theme for the actors. The mayor believes that the show will significantly boost tourism in Pattaya, particularly from the Chinese market, reported The Pattaya News. “Keep Running” has maintained high ratings and positive reviews even after multiple seasons in China, making it an ideal platform to boost Pattaya tourism for potential visitors.

This development is also part of a broader plan to establish Pattaya as a leading film and art city. By attracting popular shows and productions like “Keep Running,” Pattaya aims to increase its visibility and appeal to both domestic and international tourists.

Follow us on :













As the filming of “Keep Running” continues to draw attention and excitement in Pattaya, it appears that the city is on its way to becoming a sought-after destination for film and art enthusiasts.

In recent news, Pattaya has been making headlines as its film festival launches a unique experience for movie enthusiasts by offering a complimentary beachfront cinema from June 16 to 19. This marks the festival’s exciting debut of transforming the picturesque beach into a magical outdoor cinematic experience for both tourists and locals to enjoy. The program presents a diverse blend of cinematic cultures, and the Ministry of Culture holds high hopes that this groundbreaking event will significantly enhance the city’s reputation and boost its tourism. Read more HERE.