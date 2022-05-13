Carnival in Pattaya coming up next week

A recreation centre called Wonder Space Pattaya is hosting a an event dubbed ‘The Carnival’ next week on Saturday, May 21. The carnival will feature a concert by Thai singer Singto Numchok, and of course, food and drinks. There will be a play zone for children, a circus parade, dog shows, and games.

The event will start at 3pm, and end at 11pm. Children younger than 12 years old will be let in for free, while adults can purchase a regular ticket and get a free beer. Adults who come in groups of 4 people can purchase VIP tickets for 3,500 baht will get 2 beer towers.



Located in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, Wonder Space Pattaya opened in December last year, and has spaces for several indoor and outdoor activities. These include a football field, a mud playground, a Taekwondo studio, and studios for yoga and crossfit. There is also a cafe, and a restaurant.

The Carnival might be a chance for Pattaya families to have some fun after Songkran water fights were banned during the holiday in April due to the government’s Covid-19 restrictions. In March, the Pattaya Music Festival was postponed, even though the location and artist lineup were already confirmed.

Even though Pattaya, renowned as a tourism city, has greatly suffered under Covid-19 restrictions, the city has still managed to have some fun public events. Last month, a new seafood festival called the ‘Squid Fair’ debuted in front of the Terminal 21 Pattaya shopping centre.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News