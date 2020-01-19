30 million in lottery windfall to central Thailand winning tickets | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
30 million in lottery windfall to central Thailand winning tickets
There’s been three big winners for last Friday’s bi-monthly Thai Government Lottery in Thailand’s central provinces. The winning numbers for the latest draw on January 17 were 491774 with winnings of 6 million baht up for grabs for every winning ticket.
73 year old Prakob Pansaior from Jaturas District in Chaiyaphum Province was the first winner. As soon as he realised he had a winning ticket he drove to the Jaturas Police Station to confirm the evidence of his win. He told reporters that he dreamed of his mother who had passed away who gave him some of the numbers. He told INN News that the money will help pay off debts and the rest will go to his grandchildren.
The second winner was 57 year old Rayrai Lerdpudsa, a village chief of the Baan Hua Saphan Village in Nong Bua Ra Heaw District. Rayrai had two winning tickets, bringing in a total of 12 million baht.
The third winners 40 year old Manit Wannahat from Kaset Sombun District. Manit currently works at the City of Paradise in neighbouring Nakhon Sawan Province. Manit also had two winning lottery tickets bringing in 12 million baht. He and his wife have a 3 year old daughter. The couple said that even winning a two-digit prize would’ve been a surprise. The family promised to plan carefully with where the money will go.
Bangkok
Nine garbage trucks caught illegally using Bangkok’s public incinerator
Go find your own garbage incinerator!
Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang is leading the charge to stop garbage trucks from outside the city using the municipal incinerator, joining city officials in seizing nine garbage trucks from the central province of Samut Sakhon province found illegally dumping trash.
“Today we seized nine trucks that carried garbage from Suan Luang and Thamai subdistricts in Samut Sakhon province,”
The governor says officials quietly watched on the activities of trucks at the facility for about a week before the Thursday raid. He told reporters city auditors became suspicious when they notised a spike of about 100,000 baht a day in the cost of trash disposal at the incinerator, which normally burns about 3,500 tonnes of garbage daily.
An investigation was launched and plainclothes officers went to the facility to observe, until it was confirmed that something was going on. Thai media report that administrators in the Tha Mai and Suan Luang subdistricts of Samut Sakhon hired a private contractor to dispose of garbage from their localities. The company then allegedly colluded with officials at Bangkok’s Nong Khaem incinerator to do the job.
Aswin says he suspects city officials were involved in the scam and promises an investigation, adding that a complaint will be filed with police to demand compensation from the owner of the rogue garbage trucks.
Central Thailand
Thai teacher caning a student in Ayutthaya reports to police – UPDATE
A teacher, now identified as teaching in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok at the Chiang Rak Noi School, met with the girl’s mother and police last night. Teacher Som Ruseeprasit was caught on video flogging a young female student whilst screaming appalling Thai swear words at the student. The girl was struck at least three times in the video although he admitted to striking her more than three times. He also confirmed to police that he had hit other students in the class. He was working as a PE teacher at the school.
The video was posted on the Education For Liberation of Siam Facebook page. The video has been removed from the page but showed the teacher beating the young student with a great deal of force with a cane, or long piece of slim wood.
The mother met with police and the teacher last night to register a formal complaint of violence and assault on her daughter by the teacher. Although the teacher apologised at the meeting the mother says she will continue with her assault complaint and expects the police to lay charges.
The words the teacher used whilst beating the student with a wooden cane were some of the worst words you could use in the Thai language, and translate as “asshole” and “bastard”, and worse. The teacher told police that he beat the student because she hadn’t cleaned the room properly.
In Thai law, it is illegal for a teacher to strike a student.
Central Thailand
Gold shop gunman could have fled to Chon Buri
The armed gunman who shot and killed three people, injuring another four during an apparent gold shop robbery in Lop Buri last week, could have fled to Chon Buri. Police are raising the possibility after the Thai army chief Apirat Kongsompong met with the heads of Provincial Police Regions 1 (Bangkok) and 2 (Chon Buri) in Bangkok yesterday.
Some media and social media posts have speculated that the gunman could be a trained military officer due to his wardrobe, efficiency, demeanour and aim during the incident. He acted alone during the robbery.
The Lop Buri police chief, Pol Maj Gen Natthaphon Supharason, directly in control of the investigation into the identity and location of the gunman, says his team is “working around the clock”. He admitted that, at this stage, they were unable to ascertain whether the perpetrator was still in Lop Buri province or had fled the area.
“We’ve made some progress, but it will take time to obtain further clues.”
He is also asking the public who may have been driving around the Lop Buri area on the day of the incident to check their dashcam cameras which could have caught sight of the suspect. The man fled on a white and red Yamaha Fino motorcycle, hardly a high speed getaway vehicle.
Police have confirmed that the gunman fired a total of 13 shots, killed three people and injured four others. A two year old, walking with his mother past the shop at the time of the incident, was shot in the head and died later in hospital. The gold the killer was able to escape with has a value of between 500,000 – 600,000 baht.
