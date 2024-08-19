Gun-toting dad holds daughter hostage in Bangkok standoff

A dramatic hostage situation unfolded yesterday in Lat Krabang Soi 16, Bangkok, as a father armed with a gun held his ten year old daughter captive inside their home. Police swiftly cordoned off the area, barring any unrelated individuals from entering the tense scene.

The alarming incident came to light when the child’s mother alerted the police, reporting that her husband had taken their young daughter hostage and was brandishing a firearm. Responding with urgency, police and rescue officials rushed to the residence to defuse the volatile situation.

Sources reveal that the father was experiencing severe stress and had made threats to harm the child. The police acted quickly, establishing a secure perimeter around the house to protect the public and ensure that only those with official business could access the area. The situation remains under close watch as negotiators work to bring the standoff to a peaceful resolution.

The situation is ongoing, with the father and girl still inside the house. Officials are working to resolve the standoff safely, and more updates will be provided as the situation develops, said an officer at the scene.

“It is a very tense situation. We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of the child and to bring this incident to a peaceful conclusion.”

Residents nearby have been advised to stay indoors and avoid the area until the police have resolved the situation. The presence of a firearm has heightened concerns, and the focus remains on de-escalating the situation without any harm coming to the child or the father.

As of now, no further information has been released about the father’s state of mind or what might have triggered this alarming incident. The police are coordinating with mental health professionals to handle the situation delicately and provide any necessary support, reported KhaoSod.

The community is urged to remain calm and allow the authorities to manage the incident. The safety of the child is the top priority, and every effort is being made to protect everyone involved.

Authorities have promised to keep the public informed as more details become available.

