Wall of graffiti art the longest landmark in northeast Thailand | The Thaiger

Wall of graffiti art the longest landmark in northeast Thailand
More than 30 graffiti artists are being invited to celebrate the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, more commonly known as Korat.
The Nation reports that the city’s Culture Office is inviting works on the theme of “Korat: the art city”. The move comes as the government named Korat, along with Krabi and Chiang Mai, as pilot cities for the arts.
Korat will also host the second Thailand Biennale, a renowned international exhibition of contemporary art that takes place twice a year.
Photo: matichon
The city’s residents and officials are planning art events and further development of Korat in line with it becoming a city of the arts.
As part of this work, Korat graffiti artists have come together to create a wall of art they’re calling “K Battle Thailand Present”.
At 49 metres long, the colourful wall is understood to be the longest graffiti work in northeast Thailand.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
11th species of dinosaur discovered in north east Thailand
Thailand’s Mineral Resources Department says they’ve unearthed fossilised bones believed to belong to a species of mid-sized carnivorous dinosaur previously unrecorded in Thailand.
Called the Vayuraptor nongbualamphuensis, it is the 11th dinosaur species to be discovered in the Phu Wat excavation pits in Phu Kao-Phupandam national park in the north-eastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu, between Khon Kaen and Udon Thani. Archeologists describe the Vayuraptor nongbualamphuensis as a smaller cousin of the larger, fearsome Tyrannosaurus rex, aka. the T Rex.
The most recent findings of another species of Thai dinosaur were in July this year. Read about that HERE.
Mr. Pladet Srisuk, a research official at Maha Sarakham University, says the dinosaur’s name was drawn from the Sanskrit name of a Hindu god Vayu, or Phra Pai.
Judging from the fossilised leg bones, it is believed the creature was about 4-4.5 metres long and very agile. The dinosaur is classified as a member of the basal Coelurosauria family.
Vayuraptor was a dinosaur that lived in the Cretaceous period, which began about 130 million years ago and ended about 65 million years ago, around the time when 94% of the dinosaurs on planet Earth were wiped out, including the Vayuraptor.
The areas around the Phu Kao-Phupandam national park are proving to be a fertile digging ground for archeologists and have already turned up 1o other new sub-species of various dinosaur groups.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Officer in krathong copyright entrapment case transferred
A police superintendent in the north east province of Nakhon Ratchasima has been transferred after a sting operation in which a 15 year old girl was arrested and fined 5,000 baht for alleged copyright infringement (the original demand by the ‘officer’ was much higher but was negotiated down).
Read original story HERE.
The girl was approached by a man claiming to be a copyright agent for the TAC Consumer (copyright owner). He ordered 136 krathongs, traditional floats, for the Loy Krathong festival, decorated with Japanese cartoon characters from a 15 year old who advertised her services on Facebook.
When she delivered the krathongs, however, the customer/officer showed up with police. She was taken to the police station where the “agent” demanded 50,000 baht for copyright infringement. The case was later settled for 5,000 baht by the girl’s father.
TACC, the Thai copyright holder of the cartoon character franchise, said it had not assigned anyone to take legal action against the teenager.
The case went viral on Facebook, with criticism of the “agent” and police for bullying and entrapping the teenager, who was simply trying to earn some money for her education. Local media now reports that the police superintendent involved has been transferred for 30 days, pending an investigation.
The deputy national police chief said the girl’s krathongs didn’t violate copyright because the cartoon character shown didn’t look enough like the copyrighted version, and the agent and police had no authority to arrest or fine her.
He also ordered police to recheck all previous cases to make sure that copyright was actually violated, otherwise all the fines and compensation would have to be returned to the alleged offenders.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Copyright police sting, arrest 15 year old girl over krathong floats
PHOTO: Prasit Tangprasert
A 15 year old girl in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima was arrested and fined 5,000 baht for making krathong baskets showing copyrighted cartoon characters. The baskets were ordered by undercover copyright police in, what appears to be, an attempt to lure the girl into infringing copyright laws.
The girl, identified only as “Orm”, says her family was shocked by the planned sting operation.
She had intended to produce flower-patterned floats for this weekend’s Krathong Festival to raise money for her schooling. She offered her services on Facebook.
She had many customers, none of whom ordered a particular pattern, until one customer specifically ordered cartoon characters on the krathong floats. When she delivered them she learned the order came from copyright police, who were waiting for her.
“I made krathong baskets from 8am until 1.30am to fill the order, only to be arrested,” Orm said.
“I don’t usually make baskets with copyrighted characters, but this customer stressed they wanted them. I cried all night because I’ve never faced legal action before. I want to know why they had to do this to me.”
She says she made her krathong from bread and only wanted only to help her family because her father is a low-paid factory worker. Her father said the undercover agent ordered 136 krathong baskets with famous cartoon characters and his daughter delivered only 30. The agent then threatened a 50,000 baht fine. Media report that the girl priced her baskets at 17 baht each.
Her grandfather, a former policeman, later negotiated the fine down to 5,000 baht. Nakhon Ratchasima police confirmed the incident and said copyright agents and police were involved.
The president of the Help Crime Victim Club posted on Facebook saying the girl had been extorted and the club would help her. He cited a ruling that it was illegal to lure someone into violating a copyright.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
