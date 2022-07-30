Connect with us

UPDATE: Police find clues in likely murder case in northeast Thailand

UPDATE

Police have found clues in a likely murder case in northeast Thailand. This news comes after villagers the bodies of a man and a woman in a forest in Chok Chai district in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Thursday night.

Now, police have found microchips in the woman’s silicon breast implants. She also had unique tattoos. These include a tattoo of a diamond crown on her back, a flower tattoo on her wrist, and a Ganesha tattoo, and a Japanese-style cat tattoo on her legs, according to police.

The tattoos and microchips will help police identify the woman. Investigators plan to question cosmetic surgery clinics to help with the identification. Photos of the tattoos have been shown on several sources in hopes that someone might recognise, them and help with identification.

Meanwhile, initial forensic results of the man’s body revealed that he was not Asian. Investigators have been questioning local communities to find out if anyone has a foreign son-in-law between 170-180 centimetres tall who went missing at least three days ago.

A villager first found the pile of dirt and branches covering the bodies when he went to forage in the forest for mushrooms. He then gathered other villagers to come and dig, when they saw part of a human body. The villagers then called the police. Police believed the couple had been dead for about three days. Police added that no one had been reported missing and it was likely that the man and woman were murdered somewhere else before their bodies were transferred to the forest and buried.

ORIGINAL STORY

The bodies of an unnamed couple have been discovered in a freshly dug grave in Chok Chai district Nakhon Ratchasima province, northeastern Thailand.

The man and woman were found on Thursday evening by a local villager who had been foraging in the woods. He stumbled over some freshly-dug soil covered with branches near Ban Don Lai village in tambon Tha Yiam, about 400 metres from the nearest road.

The villager consulted with the head of the village before returning with shovels to dig and discover what lay beneath. After a few shovelfuls of soil, they uncovered part of a body.

Police were then alerted to the scene and digging continued until both the bodies of the man and woman were uncovered. They were buried about 70 centimetres below the surface. They were both naked, lying side by side with their heads turned away.

Police reported that the couple were unknown to residents in the area and believe they had been dead for about three days. Police added that no one had been reported missing and it was likely that the man and woman were murdered somewhere else before their bodies were transferred to the forest and buried.

The two bodies were taken to Chok Chai Hospital for a post-mortem. Police made it known that the woman had a distinctive tattoo on her back.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Bangkok Post

 

anarchofarmer
2022-07-30 17:47
"The police found"? Surely that should be "found during autopsy" - otherwise the imagination runs rampant!

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

