Connect with us

North East

Teenage girl’s body found in northeast Thailand forest

Published

 on 

Screen grab from video about funeral for Nichada.

The body of a teenage girl has been found on Friday in a forest behind her school in Thailand’s northeast province of Buri Ram. The girl, 17 year old Nichada Salangam, had reportedly skipped her last class of the day with two friends before her body was found.

Nichada’s friend Chularat said the three friends had skipped class to eat snacks beside the school building. She said a teacher saw them and tried to chase them. The group ran away in different directions into the nearby forest. Chularat said that after classes had finished, she and their other friend came out of the forest, but Nichada did not.

At first, Chularat thought that Nichada must have taken the school bus home. But later, she learned that Nichada’s body had been found in the forest that night.

Satuk police chief Colonel Wachirawit Wanthanee didn’t find any bruises on Nichada’s body. Wachirawit said that doctors who examined the body believed that Nichada might have had heart failure. He said classmates told police that they had noticed how Nichada often gasped, even when walking up the stairs, for the past two years. Police have summoned teachers and administrative staff of Satuk School for questioning.

Nichada’s father isn’t getting clear answers about his daughter’s death. The father, 40 year old Nirut Salangam, said he learned about Nichada’s death through a phone call from a doctor. The doctor told him that his daughter had died of heart failure, but did not explain further.

Nirut said the school should have informed him about Nichcada’s death first. None of the teachers have explained, and they have not contacted his family to show responsibility. Nirut has now called on teachers, students, and those who found Nichada’s body and took her to the hospital, to clarify what happened to her.

Nirut and his family have a YouTube channel, and it appears that the family has already made several videos showing the world their grief over tragically losing their young daughter.

YouTube video

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-09-04 15:59
Gasping for air the last 2 years walking up stairs? I wonder if she was vaping and hung around with party kids. Too young to die and I feel for the family. One thing is I find it odd why…

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World10 seconds ago

Nirvana naked baby album cover subject loses lawsuit
Thailand3 mins ago

Life-Saving Tips While Travelling in Thailand
Thailand4 mins ago

Thai officials warn of fake news and financial schemes on social media
Thailand45 mins ago

Ice Woman: Interview with the world’s first Thai Wim Hof Method instructor
North East1 hour ago

Teenage girl’s body found in northeast Thailand forest
Phuket3 hours ago

UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Election4 hours ago

Hopefuls assess and prepare to run for prime minister
Politics5 hours ago

Maid abuse case shines light on layers of corruption
Weather5 hours ago

A work week of heavy rain coming up in Thailand
Video5 hours ago

Trying the Wim Hof Method Workshop in Bangkok
Thailand6 hours ago

Australian man kills 2 teens in Songkhla crash, another seriously injured
Transport7 hours ago

Driver who blocked van at Phuket pier: “We are NOT taxi mafia”
World22 hours ago

Sri Lanka’s ex-president leaves Thailand, returns home
Pattaya23 hours ago

Pattaya hotel employee seriously injured after falling down elevator shaft
Election24 hours ago

Prayut submits 30-page defence to court to remain PM
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending