Minister promises fair investigation into transfer of hospital director amid corruption allegations | The Thaiger

North East
Minister promises fair investigation into transfer of hospital director amid corruption allegations
Following the transfer of the director of Khon Kaen hospital in north-east Thailand amid corruption allegations, Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says an investigation into the matter will be “fair and just”.
Dr. Charnchai Chanvorachaikul was transferred to Prapokklao Hospital in the eastern province of Chanthaburi, following allegations, strongly denied, of misappropriation of hospital funds. He was initially replaced in his post by the former director of Prapokklao Hospital, Dr. Kriangsak Watcharanukulkiat, who has now resigned from his new role.
Earlier this week, staff at Khon Kaen hospital held a peaceful protest against Dr. Charnchai’s transfer. He stands accused of trying to extract commission from pharmaceutical companies. Dr. Kanokwan Sriruksa, who led the protest, says hospital workers do not trust the findings of the initial investigation which led to their boss being transferred.
She also says that those carrying out the investigation were associates of Dr. Kriangsak, who was subsequently appointed to take over as hospital director at Khon Kaen. Hospital workers say the case should be investigated by an independent anti-graft commission instead, to ensure fairness and transparency.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Economy
Korat entrepreneur takes his dining concept to the skies
An entrepreneur in Isaan’s Nakhon Ratchasima province is transforming an Airbus A330 jetliner into a restaurant, hoping his new business will take off after months of being grounded by lockdown restrictions. 33 year old Sirikorn Phimparat, manager of Airways Land, says the aircraft is now being refurbished as a tourist attraction and unique, quirky dining option.
In the cabin, diners will find the atmosphere of air travel meticulously recreated, down to the waitresses dressed as flight attendants. But he promises the airline food will be seriously upgraded when the restaurant opens later this year.
But it’s not just a humongous plane that will attract customers. The new adventure park will also allow visitors to trot, canter or gallop straight into another fantasy world. Airways Land will also take them to the land of cowboys, Thai style. The themed attraction is scheduled to open at the end of this year.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Some more photos of the park and the original Thai Airways plane that has been decommissioned – Facebook/Airways Land
North East
Staff at Khon Kaen hospital call for transferred director to be reinstated
Following the transfer of Dr. Charnchai Chanvorachaikul, a former director at Khon Kaen hospital, in north-east Thailand, staff at the hospital are demanding their boss be reinstated in his role. Dr. Charnchai was transferred to the eastern province of Chanthaburi province amid, so far, unsubstantiated allegations of corruption. He has consistently denied the allegation that he accepted bribes from a drugs company or that there were any discrepancies in how donations raised by Thai singer/celebrity and runner ‘Toon Body Slam’ were accounted for.
Now a report in Nation Thailand says his former staff are insisting he be allowed to return, as they do not trust the findings of the Public Health Ministry’s investigation. Yesterday, a peaceful protest took place at the hospital, led by Dr. Kanokwan Sriruksa, who thanked Dr. Kriangsak Watcharanukulkiat, who had been transferred from Chanthaburi to replace Dr. Charnchai. He has now resigned.
Dr. Kanokwan says the hospital staff are not in any way trying to get rid of Dr. Kriangsak, but that they disagree with how he was appointed by the Public Health Ministry as part of the transfer of Dr. Charnchai, which they insist was unjustified.
“Even though Dr. Kriangsak has resigned, he had been placed through an order from the Public Health Ministry’s permanent secretary. We are also dissatisfied with the fact that the chief investigator is an associate of Dr. Kriangsak. If the ministry has problems finding proper investigators, then it should consider handing the case over to one of the national graft bodies or to the Department of Special Investigation.”
It’s understood Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will appoint a successor to Dr. Kriangsak.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
SOURCE: Nation Thailand

PHOTO: Nation Thailand
Crime
Woman demands monk apologise for killing her pregnant sister in Buriram
A Buddhist monk who stabbed a pregnant woman to death has been ordered to apologise by the woman’s sister. The monk, named as 57 year old Phra Um Deeruenrom, was the abbot of Wat Ban Nong Bua, in the northeastern province of Buriram, until his arrest and defrocking. He has confessed to murdering the woman, who it’s understood he was having an affair with.
The 33 year old woman, named only as Lamyai, was 8 months pregnant when the abbot deliberately drove a van into a pickup truck being driven by her husband and in which she was a passenger. Following the collision, Lamyai escaped from the truck and attempted to flee, but was chased down by the monk, who proceeded to hack at her with a long knife. She died of her injuries at the scene.
It’s understood Lamyai and the monk were involved in an affair, according to accounts given to police by villagers, and she had been blackmailing him, saying she would tell people he was the father of her unborn child. According to a report in Nation Thailand, the dead woman’s sister, Mai, says she is struggling to understand how a spiritual man respected by the Buddhist community could commit such an act. She is insisting he apologise to her family, saying they will be unable to organise a funeral for the dead woman until he does so.
Police have charged the man with pre-meditated murder.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Toby Andrews
June 18, 2020 at 12:20 pm
So it seems that the doctor might be corrupt, or the investigators might be corrupt.
OR they are both might be corrupt.
lol