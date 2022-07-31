Meth bust in northeast Thailand, pills worth about 20 million baht

There was another meth bust in northeast Thailand last night, this time in Nakhon Phanom province. Rangers had been patrolling the Mekong River when they noticed a group of men on a long-tail boat. The men took a sack out of the boat and left it on the riverbank before they sped off in their boat.

In the sack, the rangers found 180,000 meth pills, with a street value of about 20 million baht. The pills were divided into 90 plastic packages. They are believed to have been smuggled from Thailand into Laos, and then back into Thailand. Police Lieutenant Wanchat Muanpuen said that over 10 tonnes of meth pills have been seized along the border in Nakhon Phanom this year.

This news comes after The Narcotic Suppression Bureau swooped on a drug cartel in the southern Songkhla province last week. Police impounded 631 kilograms of crystal meth, with a street value of 600 million baht. Police also confiscated three cars and a plot of land with a house suspected of being used for drug trafficking. Arrests were made on June 22 and 402,000 meth pills were seized in tambon Khuha Tai in Rattaphum district

In April, Thai police arrested more than 120,000 drug suspects in the past six months. They had seized more than 2.4 billion baht in assets and confiscated more than 260 million pills of illegal substances, including meth.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post