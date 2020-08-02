Korat driver injured after smashing into Buddhist shrine | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Korat driver injured after smashing into Buddhist shrine

Jack Burton

28 mins ago

Korat driver injured after smashing into Buddhist shrine
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
A driver in the northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, aka Korat, sustained sustained serious injuries after his pickup truck slammed into a Buddhist shrine. Police were notified of the accident in the Klui sub-district.

Police and emergency responders rushed to the scene to find a pickup truck crashed into a concrete religious pillar shrine in the middle of a roundabout. The unidentified male driver, who police believe to be about 40 years old, had sustained serious injuries and rushed a local hospital.

Witnesses say vehicles should slow down when they arrive at the roundabout and this is not the first time a vehicle has crashed into this particular shrine. Last year, there was a similar incident, according to police. The pillar shrine was heavily damaged and renovated; now, it faces having to be renovated again. It’s unknown whether the driver will face charges.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

