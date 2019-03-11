From Moto GP to Weed Fest, Buriram leads the way | The Thaiger

North East
From Moto GP to Weed Fest, Buriram leads the way
PHOTO: A Pan Ram supporter can’t wait for the ‘cannabis festival’ next month in Buriram province – Khaosod English
They pulled off the MotoGP event with flair and great organisation. Now Buriram is bracing for a very different crowd heading for the next big event. Taking advantage of the new liberalisation of laws governing marijuana and cannabis, the north-east festival hopes to bring together the many aspects of culture, opportunity and information.
Set to run three days at the F1 speedway in Buriram, “Pan Ram” expects to draw more than 20,000 daily attendees to celebrate ‘cannabis culture’ at the dawn of the legalization age.
The new pro-cannabis festival will feature everything from music and art to educational workshops and vendors selling, well we really have no idea.
Former political powerbroker Newin Chidchob, the man revered locally for delivering a world-class football stadium and racing circuit to what had been a neglected and impoverished rural province, is the man behind the new festival. Newin, now 60 and president of Buriram United FC, is throwing the ‘weed party’ together with several pro-marijuana advocates. Promotion of cannabis as a new cash crop in post-legalized Thailand is one of the central policies of the party he founded, Bhumjaithai.
The festival, a first for the northeastern region, aims to promote awareness and understanding of the plant which has been illegal since the Narcotics Act of 1979.
Marijuana is like a genie kept in the lamp a long time, and now it’s out. It’s our chance now to make use of it.
Clearly an advocate, Newin says he regards marijuana as a “nation-altering plant” and that legalisation will lead to saving lives and creating economic value.
The Bhumjaithai has even campaigned on allowing every household to grow six marijuana plants which could be sold to authorised agencies, something it says could generate over 420,000 baht income per year, per family.
Heading the project is his daughter, Chidchanok “Nan” Chidchob. She said the three day festival will welcome cannabis activists to lead talks and Rangsit University professors to host educational workshops on medical marijuana.
Nan says the event’s goal is to push for marijuana liberation and give everyone a “full-immersion experience” that covers all of marijuana’s benefits – economic, medical and recreational.
Pan Ram will run April 19-21 at the Chang International Circuit. The Formula 1 track is located in Buriram city, about 400 kilometers from Bangkok.
Tickets are listed at 420 baht per day, and 1,000 baht for all three days. More details will be announced at a later date. Those bringing valid medical certificates for one of the conditions that can now be legally treated with cannabis can enter free of charge.
The Thaiger does not condone or promote the use of marijuana or cannabis and provide this information for the entertainment and education of our readers.
The Thaiger does not condone or promote the use of marijuana or cannabis and provide this information for the entertainment and education of our readers.
Air Pollution
Air quality in 9 northern provinces worse in March-April
Smog problems in nine of Thailand’s northern provinces is forecast to get worse during the next two months due to forest fires. This is despite a complete ban on the open burning of vegetation or trash.
Chongklai Worapongsathorn, deputy director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation spoke to local fire fighters before they are sent to the northern provinces to fight forest fires which have been raging for weeks, belching PM2.5 micron dust and smoke particles into the air and threatening the health of the residents in the north and north-eastern population centres.
Helicopters have been placed on standby to provide support and a complete ban on open burning has been imposed up to April 30 in Lampang, Chiang Rai, Nan, Phrae, Phayao, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun and Tak.
The Pollution Control Department reports that the air quality in the seven northern and two northeastern provinces was below standard and labeled condition orange-red, meaning it now poses health hazards.
The country’s smog problems have been upgraded to a national agenda item by the cabinet on February 12.
Today’s air quality around Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen and Chiang Mai…
North East
Lemon-sized hailstones hit 700 homes around Udon Thani
by Seksanti Kalayanawisut
“Some of the hailstones were as big as a lemon.”
Udon Thani provincial authorities have inspected around 700 homes in Mueang, Phen, Ban Phue, Si That and Kumphawapi districts that were damaged in a freak hailstorm last night.
At Tambon Nikhom Songkhro in Mueang district, Udon Thani deputy governor Pramote Thanyapheud led officials to check out damage and offer assistance to affected residents – two of whom had suffered slight injuries from lemon-sized hailstones.
Most of the damaged properties had punctured roofs and/or fallen trees. Some areas experiencing blown-away advertising billboards, traffic signs and election posters.
Ban Nong Lak resident 35 year old Monreudee Phasing recalled that there had been heavy rain around 10pm on Monday, followed by gusty winds and a 10 minute hailstorm.
“Some of the hailstones were as big as a lemon and they punctured my roof. The subsequent blackout left us in the dark, soaked by rain inside our own home,” she said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Air Pollution
Rain-making efforts will continue until end of month in Khon Kaen
The Northeastern Royal Rainmaking Operation Centre is extending the royal rainmaking operation period, as part of air pollution reduction efforts, until the end of February.
The Director of the Northeastern Royal Rainmaking Operation Centre, Wassana Wongrat, says the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation set up a rapid deployment unit to conduct royal rainmaking operations to improve the air quality in Khon Kaen province last week.
The air quality in and around Khon Kaen and much of the north-east region has been poor for the past month, mostly due to the burn-offs of plantations in the region.
The centre has been closely monitoring the air quality in the north-eastern province and found that the conditions would be suitable for rainmaking operations from February 24-26.
The DRRAA Director-General, Surasee Kitimonthon, has ordered the rain-making unit in Khon Kaen to extend the royal rainmaking operations period up to the end of the month.
