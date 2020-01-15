6 million baht lottery winner goes on drug-fuelled rampage, tries to burn down house | The Thaiger

North East
6 million baht lottery winner goes on drug-fuelled rampage, tries to burn down house
A man who won a six million baht lottery prize in June is now in police custody in Sisaket, northeastern Thailand. His mother reported to police that “he’s become a berserk drug addict”.
Police told Thai media that 56 year old Kom Poka called police to arrest her 32 year old son Chainarong in Sisaket after he went on a drug-addled rampage and tried to burn down their house. The blaze ended up being put out with the help of relatives and neighbours.
Chainarong was arrested with 20 methamphetamine tablets and his urine test came up positive for substance abuse. He told police that he acted under the influence of the drugs and was now sorry for what he had done. Kom says her son was a labourer at a Bangkok construction site when he won the lottery last June.
When returning home from Bangkok he kept all the money for himself, buying a pickup and other goods, but he also became addicted to drugs and, according to his mother, frittered away most of the 6 million baht. There was now less than 200,000 baht left out of the total winnings.
SOURCE: The Chiang Rai Times | PPTV OnlineKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Thai PM says he wants to prevent political protests, from either side
In a move that is sure to be seen as a bid to stifle opposition gatherings, protests and debate, the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is voicing concern that opposition-organised political rallies, as well as those of his supporters. will “lead to fresh conflicts”. The PM told reporters yesterday that “…he has instructed security authorities to find ways to prevent such activities in the future”.
Gen Prayut told reporters that he doesn’t want to see divisions among the public.
“People should not be divided according to the group they belong to or along the lines of old and new generations. This will not benefit the country whatsoever. We must find ways to cooperate,” the prime minister was reported as saying in the Bangkok Post.
“No matter who wants to support or oust me, I don’t want anything that will lead to violence to happen again.”
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon has also said he disapproves of a planned anti-Prayut run in Chiang Mai on February 2. He says the event would “only deepen social divisions”.
Meanwhile, Tanawat Wongchai, the organiser of the “Wing Lai Lung” (Run to Oust the Uncle) held in the Chatuchak area last Sunday, maintained the Chiang Mai event would go ahead, despite the threats from the PM. An event, to show support for Prayut and the Government, called “Dern Cheer Lung” (Walk in Support of Uncle), was also held at Lumpini Park in central Bangkok on Sunday.
Complimentary anti-government events for “Wing Lai Lung” were also held in other provinces – Buri Ram, Phayao, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Nakhon Pathom. Metropolitan Police confirmed that 14,178 people participated in the Bangkok “Run Against Dictatorship” event. Various police estimates from the other provinces indicate and addition 2,500 people joined from provinces outside Bangkok.
A Future Forward Party MP, spokesman of the House committee on law, justice and human rights, and anti-government activist, Rangsiman Rome, claimed that some participants in the last Sunday’s anti-Prayut event in Buri Ram were summonsed by police to “acknowledge charges for violating the public assembly law”.
Pol Col Pramote Uthakit, from the Nakhon Phanom police station, told reporters that rally organisers “failed to seek permission in advance to hold the activity from police”.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Buri Ram gold and jewellery thief arrested whilst trying to flee the province
A man was arrested in his car yesterday in the northeastern province of Buri Ram after allegedly stealing gold valued around two million baht from a shop at a local department store over two weeks ago, on the night of December 28.
22 year old Prawit Chaikheenee was arrested whilst sitting in his on the Buri Ram-Nang Rong Road while trying to drive out of the province. Police discovered stolen gold ornaments in the car as well as two guns and a quantity of methamphetamine pills.
Police say the suspect has confessed to the crime and taken to the Buri Ram police HQ for questioning. They believe there may be an ‘in-house- accomplice involved, as he was able to open the combination lock on the shop’s safe.
Prawit is suspected of entering through the roof of Big C superstore at about 3am on December 28. He allegedly used a rope to lower himself to the floor, ransacked some nearby booths before opening the safe at the Yaowarat Sinthawee gold shop.
He made off with about 1.5 kilograms of gold necklaces, rings and trinkets, worth about 2 million baht.
SOURCE: The Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Mother and daughter busted for selling meth pills in Thailand’s north east
A mother and daughter are currently in custody after their arrest for selling ‘yaba’, or methamphetamine pills in Kalasin, north east Thailand.
The 54 year old woman, named only as Sang, and her 25 year old daughter Tarnthip, were arrested at their home in the northeastern city of Kalasin with 13 yaba pills and the 280 baht cash used in the sting operation. They tearfully admitted to police they needed money to support Tharnthip’s three year old boy.
Police heard that teenagers and adults were getting the pills from a home in Kalasin City. A detective went to the home and acted as a customer. Sang went behind the house and returned with the pills which she handed to the detective. Officers immediately surrounded the house.
While they were arresting Sang, Tarnthip came into the house with her son. Police say she was acting suspiciously so they searched her and found more methamphetamine pills hidden in her clothes.
The suspects told police they worked at a factory in Bangkok until Tarnthip’s father died, when they moved back to Kalasin to raise her young son.
Broke, jobless and with a child to care for, Sang turned to selling drugs and Tarnthip soon followed, according to the police report. They sold methamphetamine pills for 70 baht apiece. They told police they would sometimes deliver the drugs but often customers would come to collect the drugs from the house.
Both suspects have been handed over for prosecution. The young boy is currently in the care of a relative.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | INN NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 ways to save our water
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
Phuket resort owners Castlewood Group goes into liquidation
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 – CBRE
Indian visitors to Thailand help break tourist arrival record
Why is Thailand’s PropTech market so valuable…
What it’s like to live in a resort in Thailand?
Fishermen catch albino dauphins on video playing in the Gulf of Thailand
6 million baht lottery winner goes on drug-fuelled rampage, tries to burn down house
British tourist punches and shoves Thai traveller on Bangkok public transport – VIDEO
Thai PM says he wants to prevent political protests, from either side
Man in custody after allegedly throwing grenade into Bangkok apartment
Singaporean threatened with execution if he didn’t pay up a million dollar ‘debt’ in Thailand
Buri Ram gold and jewellery thief arrested whilst trying to flee the province
Three massive condo developments along Phuket’s up-market Layan Beach
Russian tourist in coma after Patong hotel balcony fall
Dramatic video shows high speed impact, eight British tourists injured on their way to Pattaya – VIDEO
Eight British tourists injured in Thai passenger van crash – VIDEO
Base jumper rescued after dangling from cliff in Phattalung – UPDATE
61 year old Chinese tourist being treated for new coronavirus in Thailand
Cannabis oil gaining traction in Thai medical circles
Base jumper rescued after dangling from sheer cliff face in Phattalung
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่
แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5
15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย-คาซัค รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
หนุ่มเล่าวินาทีโจรปล้นร้านทองลพบุรี ยิงทุกคนที่เดินผ่าน!
ไทยร่วงหมดแล้ว ! ไฮไลท์ เมย์ รัชนก พ่าย WANG Zhi Yi แบบสุดมันส์ 1-2 เกมใน Malaysia Masters 2020
ซีเกมส์คืออะไร! ไฮไลท์ ทีมชาติไทย 5-0 บาห์เรน : ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย U23
ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก
ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.)
7 ม.ค. ถ่ายทอสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ไต้หวัน คัดโอลิมปิก
ไปดูแบบเต็ม ๆ ! คลิป: มินามิโนะ VS เอฟเวอร์ตัน – คล็อปป์ บอกฟอร์มใช้ได้
สรุปผล เอฟเอคัพ รอบ 3 (คืน 5 ม.ค.) พร้อมไฮไลท์ – ไก่รีเพลย์, สิงห์-ค้อนต้อนสบาย
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Top 10 ways to save our water
- Crime3 days ago
Murdered foreign woman’s body found in travel bag on a Sri Racha beach
- Crime3 days ago
Two motorbike thieves nabbed in Phuket
- Opinion2 days ago
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
- Crime3 days ago
Mother and daughter busted for selling meth pills in Thailand’s north east
- Central Thailand4 days ago
5 dead, 8 injured as tourist passenger van slams into rear of broken down truck in central Thailand
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Central Thailand woman battles snake that appears from the toilet
- Thailand1 day ago
New upper and lower highway speed limits to be introduced