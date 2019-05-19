5,000 Buriram citizens register for medical marijuana possession | The Thaiger

Connect with us

North East

5,000 Buriram citizens register for medical marijuana possession

The 90 day registration period for persons in possession of marijuana, without facing prosecution, end this Tuesday, May 21. 5,000+ persons in Buriram, north-east Thailand, have already registered their possession during this period. A community seminar on marijuana planting and management also took place yesterday to prepare Buriram province as a key manufacturer of medical marijuana.

About 250 people comprising of public health officials, agricultural officials, and community enterprises today joined a seminar on marijuana planting and management for medical usage. The seminar was aimed for participants to further distribute the knowledge on systematic medical marijuana planting and manufacturing management to help promote income distribution in local communities, specifically some 3,000 community enterprises in 23 districts in Buriram province.

These community enterprises will then be evaluated for their preparedness, and will be determined by the Food and Drugs Administration whether Buriram province is ready to become a key medical marijuana manufacturer of the country.

Talking about the end of the moratorium for persons in possession of marijuana, Buriram Provincial Public Health Official Withit Saruesadeechaikul said some 5,000 persons had so far registered as possessors – 2,000 villagers in the Buriram province and 20% of registered possessors being cancer patients.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand



North East

Two construction workers win big in the National Lottery

Two Thai construction workers have won big in this week’s national lottery. Two wins but two very different methods used to select the winning number, 926526.

Wathida Trinet had been visiting Khon Kaen but works in Wang Noi to the north of Bangkok, according to Daily News. There she noticed a gecko clambering over the house number “526” and decided to buy a ticket including that number. She won a whopping 6 million baht thanks to the gecko.

Meanwhile in the north-east 65 year old Charlerm Hettakhu says that a lottery vendor came to his building site to sell the remaining few lottery tickets. He says he could just afford two from a set of three as he only had 200 baht at the time.

He scored a tidy 12 million win. In that case it was just pure luck… “they were the only tickets she had,” he said.

SOURCE: Daily News

North East

15 year old girl arrested for trying to bury her baby alive

A 15 year old girl is now in protective custody in Nakhon Ratchasima, north-east of Bangkok, just one day after her newly-born baby boy survived being buried alive in a local field.

A villager found the baby in a cassava plantation about one kilometre from Ban Nong Kham village in Tambon Thalad on Wednesday. The infant was taken to the village before being sent to the district hospital.

41 year old Usa Nisaikha says he was herding cows near the plantation when he heard a dog barking and a baby crying. He said he ran to the spot and found the dog clawing at the ground and noticed a baby’s leg sticking up from the ground. He said he dug the baby out of the ground and carried him to the village.

Police conducted an investigation and learned that a 15 year old girl living near the spot had bought an unusual amount of sanitary napkins. When police questioned her she admitted she gave birth to the boy and buried him for fear that her father would find out and punish her.

Nakhon Ratchasima’s governor Wichian Chantharanothai and Trairat Witthayanumart, the chief of the Chumpuang district, visited the baby at Chumpuang Hospital. Trairat said the baby is healthy. He said that the girl’s parents have sought permission to take care of the baby after he is released from hospital.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

Weather warnings out for parts of the country

The annual monsoon is here.

Bangkok, along with 55 other provinces in Thailand, have thunderstorms forecast over the next 24 hours. The Thai Meteorological Department have issued the warnings this morning.

Storms are predicted in the central and northern regions and waves in the Andaman Sea forecast up to two metres, according to the TMD.

Seree Supratid of Rangsit University’s Climate Change & Disaster Centre said… “We’re transitioning into the rainy season. We should expect to see heavy rain, even flooding, in August.”

Rain and thunderstorms are set to cover 40%of the northern region, which includes provinces like Chiang Mai, Lampang, Tak and Phrae, until tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile 40% of Isaan and central provinces have thunderstorms forecast, mostly in provinces such as Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Surin. Kanchanaburi, Nakhin Sawan, Chon Buri and Trat.

Bangkok has thunderstorms predicted until 6am tomorrow, with lows of 26 degrees celsius.

60 percent of the south will be battered with rain and waves up to two metres high. Provinces affected include tourist areas such as Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga and Trang.

The Thaiger has included its preferred forecasts as a guide for the next 24 hours…

Weather forecast for Phuket

Weather warnings out for parts of the country | News by The Thaiger

Weather forecast for Bangkok

Weather warnings out for parts of the country | News by The Thaiger

Weather forecast for Chiang Mai

Weather warnings out for parts of the country | News by The Thaiger

Weather forecast for Khon Kaen

Weather warnings out for parts of the country | News by The Thaiger

