YouTuber’s false 73.2 million baht mansion purchase exposed

A prominent YouTuber has been called out by a Malaysian real estate agent for falsely claiming to have purchased a luxurious mansion valued at approximately 73.2 million baht, a report from Sinchew revealed.

The property in question, which the YouTuber, with a subscriber base in the millions, claimed to have bought for 9.7 million ringgit (about 73.2 million baht), was purportedly showcased as a symbol of success meant to inspire others. However, the real estate agent, Iza, disclosed that upon verification with colleagues, it was discovered that the mansion had not been sold. The actual owner had priced the property at 9.8 million ringgit, and it remained unsold, currently only available for rent.

Despite this, the YouTuber posted a video announcing the purchase of the mansion at the stated price, complete with images of handing over a sum of money to a woman resembling a real estate agent and signing documents, boasting that their success would inspire the youth to achieve similar feats, reported Sanook.

Iza’s further investigation led to the shocking revelation that the YouTuber was merely renting the location, at a monthly cost of 23,000 ringgit (approximately 173,000 baht), before deciding to post all the evidence on Facebook. Iza questioned the ethics of some online celebrities who readily promote illegal betting sites to maintain a luxurious lifestyle.

“Today’s youngsters all want to become influencers when they grow up because they dream of wealth without the need for competitive exams or wasting time in high school. This influencer, followed by millions, mostly children, is now brazenly promoting gambling websites.”

