Motorbike accident: Young woman dies, another critically injured in a fatal collision near Bangkok University

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic motorbike accident resulted in the death of a 23 year old woman, with another critically injured when their motorbike crashed head-on with a fully laden bus on Phaholyothin Road in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani, close to Bangkok University. In a hair-raising account, the bus driver recounted the moment the motorbike suddenly veered into his path at about 11.30pm yesterday evening.

In the aftermath of the grisly motorbike accident, authorities discovered the body of the young woman, identified only as Chirat, aged 23, near a battered Honda motorbike, bearing the license plate 1Kor 6605 Bangkok. Further investigation led to the discovery of Yoswadee, also 23, who was travelling with Chirat on the motorbike. Yoswadee, injured from the crash, had already been transported to Paulo Rangsit Hospital by emergency responders.

About 20 metres from the motorbike’s resting place, police found a bus, service number 39 offering passenger transport between the Thai market and Victory Monument, the front left of which exhibited significant damage from the impact. At the scene stood the bus driver, “Suksan” aged 28, waiting to be questioned by authorities.

Upon enquiry, Suksan claimed he was pulling over to a bus stop near Bangkok University to drop off passengers. The bike, he said, was travelling the wrong way down the road, and suddenly swung into his path, resulting in a violent collision, reported KhaoSod.

Follow us on :













Following an initial inspection of the motorbike accident crash site, Police Senior Sergeant Major Weerawat Niyomsup from Khlong Luang Police Station took images for evidence and then arranged for Chirat’s body to be moved to Thammasat University Hospital for post-mortem investigation. Weerawat also took Suksan to Khlong Luang police station for further interrogation.

While the individual controlling the motorbike at the time of the incident remains unidentified, police will await a statement from the injured Yoswadee when she recovers and is discharged from the hospital.