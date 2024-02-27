Former MP professes innocence in Thai extortion case

Yoswarit Chuklom, affectionately known as Jeng Dokjik, met with the authorities from the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) of the police force today, asserting his innocence in a high-profile extortion case. He was accompanied by Pimnatta Jiraputthiphak, a former parliamentary candidate from the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, and their lawyer, Traisak Thongswai.

Jeng arrived with a cheerful demeanour, showing no signs of concern, and disclosed that since his release on bail, he has been preparing necessary documents to clarify various issues and gather additional information to prove his innocence. Today, he provided further information on several points of doubt, cooperating with the officers. However, the majority of the evidence comes from government agencies and requires time to obtain, leading to an incomplete evidence submission so far.

While he refrained from detailing the specifics of his defence, citing potential impacts on the case, he confirmed there was no chat evidence linking him to the individuals involved in the case. Jeng revealed his relationship with Sister Sri, a figure central to the allegations against him, denying any involvement with the extortion gang. He swore on a tray of offerings that if he were guilty, he would face dire consequences.

Yoswarit further expressed that the recent events had brought shame to him and his family. He has been unable to face others or return to his home in Surat Thani province due to the embarrassment it has caused his relatives. In Thailand, public opinion often forms based on media reports before a court verdict, which prompted his plea for justice. He affirmed his innocence and readiness to prove the truth in court.

The past period has not seen Yoswarit in contact with Sri Suwan, nor has he met with anyone else. Instead, he has devoted himself to religious practice, seeking peace and maintaining silence. Despite the accusations, he remains untroubled, confident in his innocence, and has never been involved in such wrongdoing. Yoswarit is committed to presenting his case, with the court ultimately deciding his guilt or innocence.

Traisak, their lawyer, also expressed no worries about the case. His primary concern is the police’s handling of the investigation, which he fears might delay the proceedings. As the legal representative of the accused, he is tasked with addressing any doubts and ensuring the defence is adequately presented, reported KhaoSod.