Woman’s repeated lottery luck linked to Buddha statue offerings

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A woman from Uttaradit visited Wat Mai Samakkhi in Mueang district, Phetchabun province, to offer 99 trays of eggs and 99 bunches of bananas to the sacred Buddha statue, Luang Pho Ham Chon.

This gesture of gratitude follows her good fortune derived from the statue over three consecutive lottery draws. Yesterday, January 26, numerous residents gathered at the temple to seek blessings and fortune, with many curious about the woman’s luck.

Advertisements

Nong Phai district in Phetchabun province is home to the revered wooden statue, Luang Pho Ham Chon, which attracts visitors and fortune seekers daily. The woman, known as Aed, surname withheld, shared that she and her family travelled from Uttaradit to present their offerings.

She recounted that during a visit to relatives in Khao Kho district towards the end of last year, she learned about the revered statue. Despite being unfamiliar with the temple’s location, GPS guided them there.

After their first visit, the family experienced a stroke of luck, winning a lottery prize. Encouraged by their success, they returned twice more, each time finding their wishes fulfilled.

On this occasion, Aed brought 99 trays of eggs and 99 bunches of bananas to express her gratitude and seek further blessings.

The news of Aed’s repeated fortune sparked interest among other temple visitors. They eagerly inquired about any lucky numbers she might have obtained this time.

Advertisements

However, Aed chose not to disclose any numbers, believing luck is individual. Nevertheless, determined fortune seekers focused on vehicle registration number 9587, which transported the offerings, in hope of replicating her luck.

Wat Mai Samakkhi experiences a surge in visitors on weekends and public holidays, often leaving the temple grounds crowded. To address parking shortages, the temple recently purchased adjacent farmland and is developing it into a parking area, reported KhaoSod.

The temple seeks donations to support this project, with contributions welcome at Krung Thai Bank, account number 641-0-61651-1, under the name Wat Mai Samakkhi. Alternatively, inquiries can be directed to Phra Khru Uppatham Patcharakorn, the abbot, at 0917405419.