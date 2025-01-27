Woman’s repeated lottery luck linked to Buddha statue offerings

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee19 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, January 27, 2025
71 1 minute read
Woman’s repeated lottery luck linked to Buddha statue offerings
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A woman from Uttaradit visited Wat Mai Samakkhi in Mueang district, Phetchabun province, to offer 99 trays of eggs and 99 bunches of bananas to the sacred Buddha statue, Luang Pho Ham Chon.

This gesture of gratitude follows her good fortune derived from the statue over three consecutive lottery draws. Yesterday, January 26, numerous residents gathered at the temple to seek blessings and fortune, with many curious about the woman’s luck.

Advertisements

Nong Phai district in Phetchabun province is home to the revered wooden statue, Luang Pho Ham Chon, which attracts visitors and fortune seekers daily. The woman, known as Aed, surname withheld, shared that she and her family travelled from Uttaradit to present their offerings.

She recounted that during a visit to relatives in Khao Kho district towards the end of last year, she learned about the revered statue. Despite being unfamiliar with the temple’s location, GPS guided them there.

Related Articles

After their first visit, the family experienced a stroke of luck, winning a lottery prize. Encouraged by their success, they returned twice more, each time finding their wishes fulfilled.

On this occasion, Aed brought 99 trays of eggs and 99 bunches of bananas to express her gratitude and seek further blessings.

The news of Aed’s repeated fortune sparked interest among other temple visitors. They eagerly inquired about any lucky numbers she might have obtained this time.

Advertisements

However, Aed chose not to disclose any numbers, believing luck is individual. Nevertheless, determined fortune seekers focused on vehicle registration number 9587, which transported the offerings, in hope of replicating her luck.

Wat Mai Samakkhi experiences a surge in visitors on weekends and public holidays, often leaving the temple grounds crowded. To address parking shortages, the temple recently purchased adjacent farmland and is developing it into a parking area, reported KhaoSod.

The temple seeks donations to support this project, with contributions welcome at Krung Thai Bank, account number 641-0-61651-1, under the name Wat Mai Samakkhi. Alternatively, inquiries can be directed to Phra Khru Uppatham Patcharakorn, the abbot, at 0917405419.

Woman's repeated lottery luck linked to Buddha statue offerings | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Fatal shooting in Samut Prakan after ex-partner confrontation Crime News

Fatal shooting in Samut Prakan after ex-partner confrontation

55 seconds ago
Thailand&#8217;s game industry act set for Cabinet review in February Thailand News

Thailand’s game industry act set for Cabinet review in February

2 minutes ago
Woman&#8217;s repeated lottery luck linked to Buddha statue offerings Thailand News

Woman’s repeated lottery luck linked to Buddha statue offerings

19 minutes ago
Lady of the hills: British man arrested for 20 year old death of Thai wife Crime News

Lady of the hills: British man arrested for 20 year old death of Thai wife

26 minutes ago
Teen arrested for opening fire in a motorcycle sale gone wrong Crime News

Teen arrested for opening fire in a motorcycle sale gone wrong

34 minutes ago
Thai school director faces licence revocation over drug charges Crime News

Thai school director faces licence revocation over drug charges

36 minutes ago
Tourist bus accident in Laos injures 25 foreigners, no Thais involved Road deaths

Tourist bus accident in Laos injures 25 foreigners, no Thais involved

48 minutes ago
Man denies identity after alleged misconduct in Nonthaburi shop Crime News

Man denies identity after alleged misconduct in Nonthaburi shop

57 minutes ago
Gender recognition bill considered for identity self-determination Thailand News

Gender recognition bill considered for identity self-determination

60 minutes ago
Chon Buri teen saved by rescue team after distress incident Thailand News

Chon Buri teen saved by rescue team after distress incident

1 hour ago
Bangkok braces for temperature drop as Chinese cold air mass hits Thailand News

Bangkok braces for temperature drop as Chinese cold air mass hits

1 hour ago
Forest fire devastates over 2,000 rai on Phu Lam Yai Mountain Thailand News

Forest fire devastates over 2,000 rai on Phu Lam Yai Mountain

1 hour ago
Woman&#8217;s shock as boyfriend dies in fall from building Thailand News

Woman’s shock as boyfriend dies in fall from building

21 hours ago
Thai police arrest migrants en route to Malaysia in smuggling bust Crime News

Thai police arrest migrants en route to Malaysia in smuggling bust

21 hours ago
Toxic ultrafine dust reaches hazardous levels in Thailand&#8217;s Central Plain Thailand News

Toxic ultrafine dust reaches hazardous levels in Thailand’s Central Plain

22 hours ago
Thai police officers held for extorting 2 million baht from Chinese Crime News

Thai police officers held for extorting 2 million baht from Chinese

23 hours ago
Majority oppose casino-entertainment complex and online gambling legalisation Thailand News

Majority oppose casino-entertainment complex and online gambling legalisation

23 hours ago
Worker electrocuted in Bangkok tragedy cleaning building Bangkok News

Worker electrocuted in Bangkok tragedy cleaning building

23 hours ago
Woman charged for illegal sugarcane burning in Nong Bua Lamphu Crime News

Woman charged for illegal sugarcane burning in Nong Bua Lamphu

24 hours ago
Teacher&#8217;s aide arrested for abducting boy in Phetchaburi Crime News

Teacher’s aide arrested for abducting boy in Phetchaburi

24 hours ago
Man arrested for explosive attack on minister&#8217;s family home Crime News

Man arrested for explosive attack on minister’s family home

24 hours ago
Thai police dismantle Fiwfans human trafficking network, rescue two girls Crime News

Thai police dismantle Fiwfans human trafficking network, rescue two girls

1 day ago
Phuket to use AI for traffic congestion relief amid road projects Phuket News

Phuket to use AI for traffic congestion relief amid road projects

1 day ago
Thailand halts electricity supply to Myanmar over unpaid bills Thailand News

Thailand halts electricity supply to Myanmar over unpaid bills

1 day ago
Man caught with war weapons and 8,000+ rounds in Samut Sakhon Crime News

Man caught with war weapons and 8,000+ rounds in Samut Sakhon

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee19 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, January 27, 2025
71 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Lady of the hills: British man arrested for 20 year old death of Thai wife

Lady of the hills: British man arrested for 20 year old death of Thai wife

26 minutes ago
Teen arrested for opening fire in a motorcycle sale gone wrong

Teen arrested for opening fire in a motorcycle sale gone wrong

34 minutes ago
Thai school director faces licence revocation over drug charges

Thai school director faces licence revocation over drug charges

36 minutes ago
Tourist bus accident in Laos injures 25 foreigners, no Thais involved

Tourist bus accident in Laos injures 25 foreigners, no Thais involved

48 minutes ago