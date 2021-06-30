Woman killed while trying to cross the road in Nakhon Si Thammarat

A woman was hit by a car while she was crossing the road in the Na Bon district of Nakhon Si Thammarat this morning, says police.

Veerayuth Rakthai, a police chief investigator says the victim was a Myanmar national identified as 54 year old “Chan” and says she worked at a rubber plantation.

According to Thai media, Chan was attempting to cross the Thung Yai-Chandee road when she struck by a car. The driver was 45 year old accountant Suphannee Klingklai. Chan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suphannee was found waiting by her car when the police arrived. Her statement was that she driving from Krabi to return to her home in Nakhon Si Thammarat. No additional information was provided.

Police are investigating the matter.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates