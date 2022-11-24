Connect with us

Thailand

Wild elephant electrocuted to death in eastern Thailand

Published

 on 

Photo via KhaoSod

A wild elephant was electrocuted to death at a jackfruit plantation in the middle of the jungle in Chachoengsao province in eastern Thailand yesterday. A farmer installed electric wires around his farm to prevent his jackfruit from being stolen by elephants.

At 1pm yesterday, officers at Tha Thakiab Police Station were informed that a wild male elephant was found dead in the foothills of the Pong Kan Lueang mountain in the Klong Takrao subdistrict.

Officials from Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary travelled with police to the jackfruit farm, which is located in the dense jungle and can only be accessed on foot.

Police found the elephant carcass lying on its back next to electric wires. The elephant’s stomach was bloated and was emitting a foul stench, said police.

Police met with 68 year old Boontham, who told police he discovered the dead elephant at around noon. Boontham said that elephants kept stealing his expensive fruit so he decided to install electric wires to protect the plants.

Officers said they will investigate the case further. It’s not clear whether Boontham has committed a criminal offence or not at this stage.

If an electric fence causes the death of a human in Thailand, the Criminal Court examines each incident on a case-by-case basis. Sometimes, the use of electric fences to defend property is deemed a legitimate use of rights.

In some cases where electric fences have caused death, the court has found the defendant guilty of Section 290 of the Criminal Code…

“Whoever causes death to the other person by inflicting injury upon the body of such a person without intent to cause death, shall be punished with imprisonment of three to 15 years.”

But there is no specific law regarding the electrocution of protected wildlife. However, Boontham could be prosecuted for violating the Wildlife Act.

The electric current must have been very strong to kill an elephant.

In December last year, a seven-tonne elephant was electrocuted to death by an electric fence installed by a fruit farmer in Chanthaburi province in central Thailand.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | FIFA threatens to pull plug on World Cup broadcast rights in Thailand
Press Room4 hours ago

Iconic chef “Alain DUCASSE” returns to Bangkok for 3rd anniversary celebrations of Blue by Alain Ducasse
Koh Samui5 hours ago

VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Sponsored12 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Thailand5 hours ago

Druggie arrested after inviting netizens to take crystal meth
Events5 hours ago

E-San Music Festival draws thousands to northeast Thailand this weekend
Travel5 hours ago

Where to go in Thailand in December
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Entertainment5 hours ago

Two lucky Thaiger readers get to spend An Evening with Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne
World Cup5 hours ago

Somewhere over the rainbow lie Qatar’s homosexuality laws
Thailand5 hours ago

Man savaged to death by his pet wild boar
Thailand6 hours ago

14 computer hackers arrested for spamming over 115 govt sites with gambling ads
Transport6 hours ago

F35 fighter jets head RTAF wish list
Bangkok6 hours ago

Murdered transwoman thrown into canal ‘still alive’ in central Thailand
Hua Hin7 hours ago

Hua Hin International Jazz Festival coming up
Tourism7 hours ago

Tour operators reluctant to fund staff training
Thailand7 hours ago

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2022 starts today
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending