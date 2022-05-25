Thailand
Tires of Royal Thai Air Force plane burst during landing in northeast Thailand
A Royal Thai Air Force aircraft is stuck on the runway of Ubon Ratchathani International Airport after both rear tires of the plane burst during landing at 11:30am this morning. The normal brake system failed to work so the pilot used the emergency brakes to prevent the plane skidding off the runway, causing the rear tires to burst, making it impossible to move the plane off the runway. The airport is expected to remain closed until at least 9pm this evening.
Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Air Force Pol. Gen. Prapas Sonjaidee said the plane is a C-130 aircraft type 8, numbered 07/23. He said the plane is used to transport Air Force personnel to and from missions. Today, the plane was transporting air force staff performing their duties at Wing 21 in Ubon Ratchathani. The air force has not reported any injuries in relation to the incident.
When the pilot tried to reduce the plane’s speed as it landed on the runway, he found that the normal brake system failed to work. He decided to use the emergency brake system to prevent the plane from skidding off the runway, which could endanger people or damage property in the local area.
The pilot managed to land the plane safely and keep it on the runway, but both of the aircraft’s rear tires burst in the process. The burst wheels meant the aircraft couldn’t taxi off the airway or be towed away, causing huge disruption to traffic at the airport.
The Royal Thai Air Force coordinated with Ubon Ratchathani airport to send a ‘Notice to Airmen’ to make other planes aware of the incident.
The air force is currently working on removing the aircraft from the runway under flight safety measures. The air force apologises to the inconvenience caused to anyone whose flight was cancelled because of the incident.
The airport is expected to reopen by 9pm this evening.
SOURCE: KhaoSod
Recent comments: