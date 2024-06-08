Vocational school students clash in Chachoengsao

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Two vocational school groups in Chachoengsao engaged in a violent altercation involving gunfire and thrown objects, causing panic among locals at a health park. Witnesses, including shopkeepers, are calling for increased police patrols to prevent such incidents.

A frightening scene unfolded as two groups of vocational students from Chachoengsao clashed in a health park, hurling energy drink bottles and firing shots across the street. This incident took place at Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Health Park in Na Muang, Mueang Chachoengsao. The altercation occurred amidst moving traffic and innocent civilians, including children and locals who were out exercising and relaxing, causing widespread panic.

The commotion began when vocational students from two different institutions started chasing each other through the park. A 15 year old boy, who witnessed the event, shared that he was sitting with friends by the water when the chaos erupted. He heard an explosion-like sound, which turned out to be a gunshot, and saw students running onto the road in pursuit of their rivals. This not only made him feel unsafe but also endangered the elderly and children who frequent the park for evening exercises.

A shopkeeper who witnessed the event described how the altercation escalated. She recounted that a group of students rode their motorcycles into the park, and a confrontation ensued. One group, armed with a gun, shouted insults and crossed the street to confront the other group. A single shot was fired before the armed group quickly retreated back to the health park.

The shopkeeper further detailed how the larger group retaliated by throwing energy drink bottles at their attackers. The violence caused traffic to stop as vehicles hesitated to pass through the chaotic scene, fearful of stray bullets or flying glass.

The park was filled with people, including children and families, who scrambled for cover upon hearing the gunfire. One child, nearly crossing the street to use the restroom, was quickly pulled back by a guardian to avoid getting caught in the crossfire.

Police patrol

Residents and shopkeepers expressed their frustration, noting that such violent encounters have become almost a daily occurrence. These incidents often flare up shortly after police patrols leave the area, leading to renewed calls for increased police presence, reported KhaoSod.

The shopkeeper highlighted the recurring nature of these violent episodes, mentioning that just a week prior, students had chased each other with machetes in the same area. She urged the authorities to extend their patrol times to curb the violence that frequently erupts once the police have left.