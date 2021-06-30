Thailand
Vaccine walk-ins for 75 and up available today-July 18 at Bang Sue Grand Station
From today, until July 18, people 75 and older can get inoculated at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. Reportedly, even without registration. The decision is an effort to drive up the number of elderly being vaccinated. The Department of Medical Sciences says that number is currently low.
The inoculation campaign is intended to reach the elderly who may not have a smartphone or computer to register for a vaccination. Until now, vaccinations at Bang Sue were only available to those with appointments.
People eligible for the Bang Sue vaccination can go to Gate 1 of the vaccination site from between 9:30 and 6.
It is recommended that people aged 60-74 register for a vaccination online through the Mor Prom app. Earlier this week it was announced that appointments booked through the app for people 60 and older (and people with any of the 7 specified underlying diseases) have been bumped up from August to July.
The elderly, and those with chronic respiratory disease, heart or blood vessel disease, chronic kidney disease, cerebrovascular disease or stroke, cancer, obesity or diabetes are considered to be at a higher risk for worse Covid symptoms, and death.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
