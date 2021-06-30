Connect with us

Thailand

Vaccine walk-ins for 75 and up available today-July 18 at Bang Sue Grand Station

Jack Arthur

Published 

23 seconds ago

 on 

Photo: Vincent Vega/Flickr

From today, until July 18, people 75 and older can get inoculated at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. Reportedly, even without registration. The decision is an effort to drive up the number of elderly being vaccinated. The Department of Medical Sciences says that number is currently low.

The inoculation campaign is intended to reach the elderly who may not have a smartphone or computer to register for a vaccination. Until now, vaccinations at Bang Sue were only available to those with appointments.

People eligible for the Bang Sue vaccination can go to Gate 1 of the vaccination site from between 9:30 and 6.

It is recommended that people aged 60-74 register for a vaccination online through the Mor Prom app. Earlier this week it was announced that appointments booked through the app for people 60 and older (and people with any of the 7 specified underlying diseases) have been bumped up from August to July.

The elderly, and those with chronic respiratory disease, heart or blood vessel disease, chronic kidney disease, cerebrovascular disease or stroke, cancer, obesity or diabetes are considered to be at a higher risk for worse Covid symptoms, and death.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand24 seconds ago

Vaccine walk-ins for 75 and up available today-July 18 at Bang Sue Grand Station
Thailand31 mins ago

Bangkok man arrested for allegedly having 200 marijuana plants
Crime51 mins ago

Monk arrested on charges of assault and drug possession in Chon Buri

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

110 faulty bottles of Sinovac vaccine rejected by Thai FDA
Thailand1 hour ago

Krabi man allegedly fires gun at quarantine hotel, flees with wife and son
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Top medic says cloth masks don’t protect against Covid-19
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thai FDA issues warning about using Ivermectin to cure Covid-19
Thailand2 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Latest news and situation in Chiang Mai, Sandbox update
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 4,786 new cases, record high of 53 deaths
Northern Thailand3 hours ago

Rush to build extra field hospitals in Tak as over 600 new infections reported
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Restrictions may be eased at some Bangkok camps to allow essential work to continue
Tourism4 hours ago

Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
Indonesia18 hours ago

Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
Thailand19 hours ago

American expats in Thailand continue to urge US to provide vaccines to citizens overseas
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket Sandbox, No money, no honey, no GDP | June 29
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending