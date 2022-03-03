Thailand
US and Thai authorities search for body of missing WWII pilot
Thai and US authorities joined the mission to search for an American pilot who went missing more than 70 years ago during World War II. The pilot was flying a P-38 Lightning, a single-seated fighter aircraft, and officials suspect he went down in the northern province Lampang.
Thailand promised to support the US mission to bring every soldier back home. US Chargé d’Affaires Michael Heath said he wanted to express gratitude to the local community, authorities and government for helping to fulfill the “sacred duty and promise to the nation.”
“After more than 70 years the United States is still working to bring home all of our service members. This humanitarian mission is a symbol of the great cooperation and friendship between the United States and Thailand. ”
The search effort took place in an empty field near Baan Mae Kua village in the Sop Prap district. Thai media says a 98 year old woman who owns the land said an aircraft went down when she was 21 years old.
The metal detector device was used to find parts of aircraft and recovered pieces will be sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency headquarters in Hawaii for further investigation. The soil will also be sifted to find the pilot’s bones.
Aside from the state authorities, more than 30 residents joined the search effort, which is expected to be finished by the end of the month.
SOURCES: Sanook | The Reporters| US Embassy in Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
US and Thai authorities search for body of missing WWII pilot
Thailand News Today | Thailand backs UN resolution against Russia’s invasion
United States will invite ‘non-political’ Myanmar representative to summit
HERE – Best Indian flavours in town
Monks who got lost found in Northern Thai national park
Hungry monkeys overrun Isaan town, raiding homes and roaming in roads
UKRAINE UPDATES: Russia captures key port city, 1 million refugees have fled
“Neo Pattaya” projects move forward to enhance the coastal city
Thailand national Covid-19 hotline gets over 70,000 calls a day, system “overwhelmed”
TAT launches “Holideals” travel promotions with digital tokens as payment
China asked Russia not to invade Ukraine… until after the Olympics
TANGMO: 5 friends face charges, police doubt claims as new evidence emerges
Much of Australian state under water as 200,000 people ordered to flee flood
Sandwich seller in Isaan arrested for smuggling amphetamine from Laos
Thursday Covid Update: 23,618 new cases; provincial totals
Asia News Today | China asks Russia to ‘wait’ until finish of winter games, US advises against travel to Vietnam
UPDATE: Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0 opens for new registration TODAY
BREAKING: Tangmo’s cause of death revealed, 5 boat buddies face charges
UPDATE: What really happened to Tangmo? All we know (and the stuff we don’t)
Top 20 things to purchase in 7-11 Thailand Edition
Russian flights keep arriving in Thailand, for now
Renewed calls to ditch Thailand Pass and PCR test on arrival
March 1 changes to the Test & Go program have been officially approved
Thai actress missing after falling off a Chao Phraya speedboat
Forensic experts uncover more about Tangmo’s death, two charged so far
Foodie Zone: Where to find vegan cuisine in Bangkok 2022
Driver of speedboat missing Thai actress fell from likely to be charged
Missing Thai actress’s body found in Chao Phraya river, Bangkok
Ukrainians and Russians in Thailand gather in Phuket to call for peace
Thailand expecting a million Middle Eastern tourists following restoration of Saudi ties
Hoteliers asked to issue refunds to Test & Go travellers for Day 5 packages
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Reentry1 day ago
UPDATE: Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0 opens for new registration TODAY
- Bangkok24 hours ago
BREAKING: Tangmo’s cause of death revealed, 5 boat buddies face charges
- Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: What really happened to Tangmo? All we know (and the stuff we don’t)
- Guides3 days ago
Top 20 things to purchase in 7-11 Thailand Edition
- Thailand1 day ago
Renewed calls to ditch Thailand Pass and PCR test on arrival
- Guides2 days ago
Foodie Zone: Where to find vegan cuisine in Bangkok 2022
- Phuket3 days ago
Ukrainians and Russians in Thailand gather in Phuket to call for peace
- 360 Reviews9 hours ago
HERE – Best Indian flavours in town
Recent comments: