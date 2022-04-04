Connect with us

Thailand

UPDATE: Cybercrime police charged in kidnap for ransom plot, 2 former officers suspected

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

A screenshot from CCTV footage showing the two cybercrime police officers who are suspected of being involved in the kidnap for ransom plot.

The Royal Thai Police arrested two officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, or CCIB, on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping a gambling couple and their child last week. The wife claimed that officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau kidnapped her and her family for ransom, after winning 2 million baht from online gambling.

The woman said that she, her husband and their 11-year-old child were kidnapped by a group of 15 people, including the cyber police officers. She said she gave the gang 400,000 baht and an amulet valued at 250,000 baht to be set free.

Royal Thai Police launched an investigation, in which they found evidence resulting in their issuing an arrest warrant for two cyber police officers and four other suspects. In addition, authorities shared they found two more former police officers, who had previously been expelled, were also involved in the kidnapping case and would summon them for questioning.

The first suspected, inspector police Kom Rodpao, surrendered on Saturday, according to the Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau. Another suspected officer, Apisit Chasanteer, also surrendered yesterday, but refused all charges. They are being held in custody without bail for further questioning.

The authorities also issued the arrest warrants for four other suspects among the 15 person gang who hadn’t yet contacted the police to surrender or be questioned. Moreover, the Deputy Commissioner shared that there has been many developments in the investigation, while the gambler and her family were expected to be questioned again for more details.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the authorities would give justice to every party. Even if the money came from illegal gambling, kidnapping for a ransom like this was considered wrong and inappropriate. The gambling case would be handled separately at a later date. He also ensured the safety of the victims and urged residents to trust the investigation process.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Thairath | Siamrath

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Noble_Design
    2022-04-04 14:01
    Sad to read this... the very people that are entrusted to protect the public and pretty much the only people the public can turn to when there's crime happens to be criminals themselves.
    image
    DoUKnowWhoIAm
    2022-04-04 14:02
    3 minutes ago, Thaiger said: urged residents to trust the investigation process. Why is that phrase always added🤔
    image
    DoUKnowWhoIAm
    2022-04-04 14:05
    1 minute ago, Noble_Design said: Sad to read this... the very people that are entrusted to protect the public and pretty much the only people the public can turn to when there's crime happens to be criminals themselves. But reassuring…
    image
    RichardR
    2022-04-04 14:11
    I guess trusting in the authorities here means you can rest ashure no harm will come to the corrupt officers. You can also trust that everything in our power will be done to down ay charges and prolong court hearings…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

