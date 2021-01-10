Public Health Ministry speculates new infections likely to slow by end of January | The Thaiger

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry speculates that the 2nd wave of Covid-19 infections is likely to “slow down” by the end of this month. However, Dr. Opas Kankawinpong, the director-general of the Disease Control Department is warning that the virus could spread in office buildings and congested areas after such infections has been detected found in a few Bangkok offices.

“We have seen no new cases in seven days in 20 provinces, which is very good and a positive sign.”

“If we can continue our efforts to limit the outbreak from spreading, we will see an obvious decrease in the number of new daily cases by the end of this month.”

“Under the current situation, we can say that we have done well to control the outbreak.”

Opas spoke optimistically during the daily press briefing at the Ministry of Public Health, after it reported 205 new Covid-19 cases, a drop from the day before.

“This is a good result from effective action to control the disease, done by many provinces, including efforts to quickly find the infected persons… and people’s strong awareness about wearing masks and having clean hands.”

Since the recent outbreak was detected between December 15-20 at the seafood markets in Samut Sakhon province, just southwest of central Bangkok, the number of Covid-19 infections detected jumped by 5,604, accounting for more than half of the total amount of cases reported in Thailand since the pandemic began up to December 20. As of yesterday, the amount of infections had risen to 10,053, along with 67 deaths.

Samut Sakhon province has seen 2,981 infections, and in the eastern region there have been 1,597 cases reported, mostly linked to illegal gambling dens. Bangkok has seen 519 cases so far, and the western region has seen 146 cases. But since the pandemic started, the fatality rate has been low, with only about 7 new deaths being added since December 20.

The ministry says all 12 public health regions need to prepare 1,000 field hospital beds in case of an emergency, but is still remaining optimistic.

