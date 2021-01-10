Public Health Ministry speculates new infections likely to slow by end of January | The Thaiger

Thailand
Public Health Ministry speculates new infections likely to slow by end of January
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry speculates that the 2nd wave of Covid-19 infections is likely to “slow down” by the end of this month. However, Dr. Opas Kankawinpong, the director-general of the Disease Control Department is warning that the virus could spread in office buildings and congested areas after such infections has been detected found in a few Bangkok offices.
“We have seen no new cases in seven days in 20 provinces, which is very good and a positive sign.”
“If we can continue our efforts to limit the outbreak from spreading, we will see an obvious decrease in the number of new daily cases by the end of this month.”
“Under the current situation, we can say that we have done well to control the outbreak.”
Opas spoke optimistically during the daily press briefing at the Ministry of Public Health, after it reported 205 new Covid-19 cases, a drop from the day before.
“This is a good result from effective action to control the disease, done by many provinces, including efforts to quickly find the infected persons… and people’s strong awareness about wearing masks and having clean hands.”
Since the recent outbreak was detected between December 15-20 at the seafood markets in Samut Sakhon province, just southwest of central Bangkok, the number of Covid-19 infections detected jumped by 5,604, accounting for more than half of the total amount of cases reported in Thailand since the pandemic began up to December 20. As of yesterday, the amount of infections had risen to 10,053, along with 67 deaths.
Samut Sakhon province has seen 2,981 infections, and in the eastern region there have been 1,597 cases reported, mostly linked to illegal gambling dens. Bangkok has seen 519 cases so far, and the western region has seen 146 cases. But since the pandemic started, the fatality rate has been low, with only about 7 new deaths being added since December 20.
The ministry says all 12 public health regions need to prepare 1,000 field hospital beds in case of an emergency, but is still remaining optimistic.
Phuket province has introduced new arrival restrictions and quarantine requirements. Read about that HERE.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: Phuket announces restrictions for travel to Phuket
Thailand: ‘Real world’ versus the ‘rules’, Part 378.
Arriving in Phuket this morning (Sunday), nearly 24 hours after the introduction of new restrictions for travellers back to the island from around Thailand, we’ve had 4 people contact The Thaiger saying that ‘nothing has changed’ from recent weeks. On 2 of the flights the passengers were asked, before boarding’ to download the Mor Chana app. In one of the other cases, the passengers were asked to download the www.gophuget.com site, but not the Mor Chana app.
Otherwise there appeared no additional impediments to their travel from Bangkok to Phuket. Under the new restrictions, announced yesterday by the Phuket Governor with over 3 pages (in Thai) of additional restrictions, people travelling from Bangkok, which comes under Group 3, would be required to conduct 14 days of self-quarantine, apparently monitored by the Mor Chana app. That certainly didn’t happen to any of the arrivees on flights this morning from Bangkok to Phuket.
Airport authorities may have been instructed to provide some ‘wriggle room’ for flights today, or over the next few days. Or, as often happen in Thailand, there may be some mis communication between branches of government of interpretation of the new guidelines.
Over recent months there has been a pre-flight screening area where travellers can scan a QR code and fill in their details for the AoT, but this has been largely un-enforced. And, apart from a temperature check on arrival (sometimes at the entry to airport buildings as well), there has been little additional restrictions, )apart from the mandatory wearing of masks of course).
In any case, we will keep readers updated with the real world consequences of the new restrictions, around Thailand for travellers.
Yesterday’s report here…
All arrivals from the “highest-risk” areas within the ‘red zone’ provinces “must now quarantine for 14 days” when they arrive in Phuket. People arriving from less high risk areas, Group 5 only, will not be required to quarantine. Everyone else will, including people travelling from anywhere in Bangkok.
The new restrictions are in effect from now until the end of the month, or until the situation “resolves”, according to the translation from the announcement.
Here are the links to download the Mor Chana App, in Thai and English versions…
Download on Google Play HERE.
Download on Apple Store HERE.
Here are the 5 groups.
GROUP 1
People arriving from Samut Sakhon, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi or Trat…
- Must present to officials a letter certifying the necessity of traveling outside the most strictly controlled areas
Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request
Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must undergo swab test at the local hospital for the area where the visitor is staying. if the visitor has already been tested for Covid-19 within 72 hours prior to departure, the visitor must present a medical certificate with laboratory test results to officers.
- Must quarantine at home or a hotel (ASQ) under the supervision of the communicable disease control officer for a period of 14 days.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
GROUP 2
People arriving from Samut Prakan. Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom or the following districts in Bangkok… Nong Khaem District, Bang Phlat District, Bang Khae District, Bang Khun or Thian District
- Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
- Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must undergo swab test at the local hospital for the area where the visitor is staying. if the visitor has already been tested for Covid-19 within 72 hours prior to departure, the visitor must present a medical certificate with laboratory test results to officers.
- Must quarantine at home or a hotel (ASQ) under the supervision of the communicable disease control officer for a period of 14 days.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
GROUP 3
People arriving from the highest controlled areas (red) 20 provinces
- Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
- Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must quarantine at home or a hotel (ASQ) for a period of 14 days.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
GROUP 4
People traveling from Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Phetchabun, Chaiyaphum, Buriram, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surat Thani or Phang Nga
- Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
- Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must provide self-monitoring at the place where they are staying for a period of 14 days.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
GROUP 5
People arriving from high surveillance areas (yellow) in 38 provinces
- Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.
- Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.
- In the event that a person cannot register, the visitor must report to the relevant local municipality or the tambon administration organisation in the area where the visitor is staying on arriving at the destination area.
- Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.
People who violate or fail to comply with the order could face legal action under Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act, which incurs a fine of up to 20,000 baht, according to the order.
People may also be punished under Section 18 of the act, which incurs a penalty of a fie of up to 40,000 baht or up to 2 years in jail, or both.
More information about the Mor Chana App here…
The minimum required for all individuals travelling to Phuket is to 1) download the “Mor Chana” app on their smartphones and display them when the officer calls for inspection, and 2) register online through the website www.gophuget.com to inform officials of the travel details to Phuket.
SOURCE: Phuket PR Department
Thailand
Travel documents now required for 5 provinces hit hardest by Covid
Travel documents are now being required for anyone travelling in and out of 5 central and eastern provinces in Thailand, the worst hit by the 2nd outbreak of Covid-19 around the country. The documents will need to state the reason for travel in the provinces of Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chon Buri, Trat and Chanthaburi… all coded as red zones where “maximum control” is in place by authorities.
Such red zone areas have authorities discouraging people from travelling to and from the provinces until at least January 31 or when the Covid situation improves. However, if travellers have to visit those areas, they must apply for the documents and have the Mor Chana application installed on their mobile phones. Here are the links to download the app…
Download on Google Play HERE.
Authorities say travellers who want to visit the 5 provinces will face temperature screenings and symptom monitoring.
People who obtain the documents needed to travel must have district chiefs or directors, village heads, local administrative chiefs, administrative officials, and heads of all police stations sign off on the documents, granting their approval. Civil servants must have documents issued by their respective agencies.
Companies and organisations, where travel is necessary, must be in contact with the owners or heads of the agencies who are responsible for issuing the travel documents. And for people who travel on a regular basis to those provinces may ask for documents that remain valid for a specific period of time.
Anyone who wants to visit those 5 provinces must obtain the documents in their hometowns for roundtrip travels. The documents can be downloaded at http://www.moicovid.com
For further details regarding travel requirements upon approval, click HERE to read more.
As of yesterday, Thailand has reported 10,053 infections since the pandemic began, with over half being attributed to the recent 2nd wave that started on December 20.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Thailand
Health Minister considers making lawbreakers pay for Covid treatment
Thailand’s Public Health Minister is considering making lawbreakers pay for their own Covid-19 treatment after pointing out that those who put the public at risk for the coronavirus should foot the bill for treatment.
Anutin Charnvirakul floated the idea on his Facebook after a meeting yesterday raised concerns about illegal gambling activities and human-smuggling that has contributed to the rise in infections, especially those migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, Thailand’s new Covid hotspot.
Now, as Thailand has reached 10,053 infections, with around 6,000 occurring during the second wave, the focus is turning to those who cross the border illegally. Some 200-300 Thais had allegedly crossed the border in the north to work at casinos and were trying to return home after such places were closed due to Covid.
It is estimated that more than 100 Thais were left stranded just across the border in Myawaddy, Myanmar after the shutdowns occurred. And now, the chief of police has travelled to Tak province’s Mae Sot district, where the migrants are largely coming back from Myanmar.
The chief is inspecting border control areas as 40 Thai people recently returned from Myanmar, with 17 testing positive for Covid. However, that group of returnees reportedly cooperated with law enforcement and entered quarantine upon arriving.
Security officials from both countries are currently discussing how to control the situation after finding out that a casino in Myanmar, which employs 300 local and Thai staff, experienced a Covid outbreak.
A coordinating centre was set up to work with the Sky Complex Casino in Myawaddy town to make sure that all Thai staff who wished to return are following the law. Regardless, Anutin says law breakers are putting a strain on the public health system and depriving others of medical attention as hospitals were forced to ration out medical services.
“The money that is supposed to be spent to provide medical care to the public will be used to look after those who break the laws and who knows for how long and how much. And for how long other people will lose their income and opportunities?”
“I’ll discuss this issue with agencies concerned to deter irresponsible acts because they think it is the government’s job to provide free medical treatment when they’re ill.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
