Man fatally attacks friend over allegedly rape attempt on his girlfriend

Photo via Channel 7

The family of a 44 year old Thai man is seeking justice after he was fatally attacked by his 20 year old friend, over a rape attempt on the attacker’s 14 year old girlfriend at a house in the Isaan province of Roi Et.

The victim’s sister disclosed to Channel 7 yesterday, September 1, that her older brother, 44 year old Chai, succumbed to his injuries in hospital. He sustained three severe neck lacerations and a blow to the head with a hard object. The assault also caused damage to his kidneys and intestines, ultimately leading to his death.

Advertisements

The sister informed the media that the exact cause of the fatal attack remains unknown. She recounted that, according to their mother, Chai had been invited to the suspect’s home for a drink after work on August 27.

The suspect then accused Chai of trying to rape his 14 year old girlfriend and fatally attacked him.

The woman insisted that her brother was an honest and hard-working person. He had never been involved in an argument with anyone before.

A video of the incident, which took place on August 31, was shared with the media. It featured Chai lying naked on the ground, while his mother attempted to remove blood from his face. The mother begged the suspect’s family to help her take Chai to the hospital but they refused and allegedly cursed Chai, wishing him dead.

The mother and the female members of the suspect’s family were heard engaging in a conversation:

Advertisements

Suspect’s family member: “Are you taking your son’s side?”

Mother: “No, no, I’m not.”

Suspect’s family member: “If this case goes to court, you cannot fight back for sure.”

Mother: “Yes, yes. I know. I’m not trying to fight.”

Suspect’s family member: “Don’t let him come to my home again. He went into her bedroom. He was naked too.”

The suspect was later summoned for questioning at a police station. He disclosed that Chai visited his home quite often. He was not at the scene when the alleged rape incident happened. The suspect returned to learn that Chai had entered his girlfriend’s room naked and attacked him out of anger.

The suspect was charged under Section 290 of the Criminal Law: assaulting another person and causing death. The penalty is imprisonment from three to 15 years. He was detained at the provincial court today.