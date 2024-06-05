Transport company accused of 10 million baht unpaid wages

Image courtesy of Khaosod

A prominent transport company in Thailand has come under fire for allegedly failing to pay over 100 subcontracted delivery drivers, with total unpaid wages amounting to more than 10 million baht.

Some affected drivers, who had recently bought vehicles to undertake delivery work, have had to return them due to the financial strain from the unpaid wages.

Today, June 5, more than ten delivery drivers convened near the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Hall to file complaints against the transport company.

After assembling, the group proceeded to the Nakhon Ratchasima City Police Station, bringing along various pieces of evidence to support their case.

According to the affected individuals, the transport company had entered into a contract with a well-known delivery service to handle parcel deliveries. However, instead of formalising contracts with the subcontracted drivers, the company failed to provide any legal agreements.

In May, the group of subcontracted drivers began to demand their overdue payments from the company but received no clear response regarding the payment timeline.

Fleeing from troubles

Recently, the company shut down its office in Nakhon Ratchasima and ceased communication with the drivers. Some drivers even found themselves blocked on messaging platforms.

Further investigations revealed that this was not the first instance of the company’s dubious behaviour. Similar incidents were reported in several provinces across the central and northeastern regions of Thailand, such as Nakhon Pathom, Chaiyaphum, Surin, Buriram, Sisaket, Khon Kaen, and Roi Et.

It is estimated that the total number of affected drivers exceeds 100, with the collective unpaid wages surpassing 10 million baht.

A former driver for the company, 27 year old Jutharat explained that she started working for the company in December last year, using a six-wheel truck.

The company was supposed to pay her 52,000 baht per month but she only received 10,000 baht per month until March, totalling 30,000 baht.

She further disclosed that she and many other subcontractors were unknowingly dismissed from their delivery routes. In the first wave of dismissals, about 30 to 40 drivers were affected, with unpaid wages totalling over 6 million baht.

Delaying payments

Another driver, 59 year old Saman, indicated that issues began three to four months ago when the company started delaying payments. By May, the company had still not paid the April wages, which were due by May 15.

His attempts to contact the company were met with no response, and when a friend checked the company’s office, it was found to be closed.

Saman is owed over 100,000 baht but despite filing complaints, he remains sceptical about recovering the lost money but urges authorities to shut down the company to prevent further scams, reported Khaosod.

These revelations sparked a call for police and relevant agencies to take swift action against the transport company to protect other potential victims across the country.