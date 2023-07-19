Concrete catastrophe: Temple construction worker crushed to death in tragic accident

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident occurred at a temple construction site in Thailand when an unfortunate construction worker was fatally crushed by falling concrete while dismantling a mould from a temple gate.

The incident, which occurred around 10.30am today, claimed the life of a 59 year old worker named Da (surname reserved), instantly making the tranquil temple area a scene of chaos and distress.

Da, who was working on the construction of the gate of the temple in Kamphaeng Phet province at an elevated height of about 6 metres, was instantly killed on his wooden construction rack by a mass of fresh concrete that fell on his back.

An immediate investigation by Lieutenant Mongkhon Chitpunyakul, an investigative officer from Mueang Kamphaeng Phet Police Station, confirmed the cause of death. Da had wounds on the upper left side of his chest, likely caused by falling onto iron rods used for construction.

According to the contractor in charge of building the temple gate, 47 year old Somkhuan, the incident happened within a blink of an eye. As he was working in a nearby kitchen, he heard a loud cry and quickly rushed to the scene, only to find the man lying dead amidst construction debris.

Da had been attempting to dismantle the wooden shuttering around the concrete structure when the mishap occurred. Valiant attempts were made to remove the heavy slab of concrete from him, reported KhaoSod.

Somkhuan further revealed that Da initially tried to get up but blood was gushing from his wounds. It was determined that the man had fallen onto a piece of rebar, which pierced his chest. Even though immediate help was given, Da succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Another worker on the scene, 52 year old Kham, was also injured and transported to Kamphaeng Phet Hospital.

The temple gate, which has been under construction for almost two months, is yet to be completed.

Following the unfortunate event, Da’s body was taken down using a crane and then taken to the same hospital for an autopsy. As of today, police investigations regarding the incident are ongoing with the witness’s testimonies shedding more light on the tragic accident.