Tragic fire in Bang Len claims life of bedridden man

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

A tragic fire incident claimed the life of a 53 year old bedridden man, Chedchai, when a devastating blaze engulfed his home, leaving it almost destroyed. Chedchai’s mother discovered the horrifying scene upon returning from a shopping trip. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, which occurred at 9:49am today (December 26).

The incident occurred in a single-storey wooden house with a metal sheet roof in Bang Len, Nakhon Pathom. The fire, fuelled by the wooden structure, proved difficult to extinguish. It took emergency services, including firefighters and officials from the Bang Len municipality, Huai Phlu Subdistrict Municipality, and Sukhsalaya Nakhon Pathom Foundation, over an hour to control the blaze. However, they had to maintain a constant stream of water to prevent a re-ignition.

Once the fire was under control, a grim discovery was made. The charred remains of Chedchai, who was bedridden due to illness, were found inside. The severity of the fire damage made it impossible to discern the original appearance of the deceased. The body was subsequently transported to the hospital for an autopsy.

Follow us on :













Preliminary enquiries revealed that Chedchai and his mother were the sole occupants of the house. His mother had left him alone, securely locking the house, to run errands. Upon her return, she was met with the horrific sight of their home ablaze. The cause of the fire remains uncertain, with initial suspicions pointing towards an electrical short circuit as the possible cause. A more detailed investigation by the local forensic team is expected to find out the exact cause of the fire, reported Khao Sod.

In related news, a high-end BMW catches fire near a Phuket fuel station, prompting swift response from local authorities to extinguish the blaze and prevent further damage. The vehicle’s owner, a police lieutenant colonel, escaped unharmed, attributing the incident to suspected engine malfunction.