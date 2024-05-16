Tony Jaa’s temple visit sparks lottery craze in Nakhon Pathom

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Renowned action movie star Tony Jaa recently visited Wat Phai Lom in Nakhon Pathom province to seek blessings but ended up inspiring a lottery frenzy among local villagers.

Tony paid homage to the revered Luang Phor Phu statue and sought spiritual guidance from the abbot, Phra Khru Palad Sittiwat (Luang Pi Namfon) yesterday, just before the national lottery draw scheduled for today, May 16.

Amid his brief pause from international film projects, Tony visited Wat Phai Lom to pay respects to the former abbot’s relics and to discuss the preservation of Thai music and culture with the current abbot. His commitment to using his influence for social good was evident as he planned to integrate the temple’s cultural preservation methods into his charity work.

Before leaving the temple, Tony participated in an ancient Thai tradition: He prayed before the Kuman Thong (a revered child spirit) statue, which had been made accessible to worshippers for the first time in 19 years.

The statue, believed to grant good fortune, was moved from inside the temple to a more accessible location at the request of devotees who wished to pray after work hours. Tony’s deep reflection and prayer, lasting over five minutes, attracted the attention of locals hoping for a share of his good luck. At their request, he picked up two incense sticks, which were later lit to complete the luck-seeking ritual.

As the incense burned, the numbers 881 and 664 appeared, sending villagers rushing to buy lottery tickets featuring these lucky digits for today’s draw. The Kuman Thong, originally from Suphan Buri province and associated with Luang Phor Phu’s spiritual power, is made from soil from seven sacred graveyards.

The statue is believed to bring good fortune to those who ask for it, especially in real estate transactions. Just days before, a land sale had brought unexpected wealth to a local, who offered 1,400 packs of red Fanta as thanks, a common offering to Kuman Thong, reported KhaoSod.

The excitement is to culminate in a grand blessing ceremony tomorrow at 7.01pm, where worshippers can bring their own Kuman Thong statues to participate. This event highlights the deep-rooted belief in the supernatural and the enduring role of traditional customs in Thai society, even as figures like Tony bridge the gap between local culture and international celebrity.