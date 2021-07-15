Connect with us

Thailand

Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 98 deaths; 9,186 new cases

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

A record daily high of 98 coronavirus-related deaths was reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The CCSA also logged 9,186 new Covid-19 infections, continuing on the trend of daily infections hitting the 8,000s and 9,000s. In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, there have been 343,352 confirmed cases.

Out of the new cases reported today, 79 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to more than a dozen of Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates. Active testing is being done to detect infections, even asymptomatic, and contain the virus.

Of the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, Indonesia ranks the highest with a total of 2,670,046 confirmed Covid-19 infections. Yesterday, the country recorded 54,517 new infections and 991 Covid-related deaths.

Yesterday’s Covid-19 reports in ASEAN

Country New cases Total cases New deaths Total deaths
Indonesia +54,517 2,670,046 +991 69,210
Philippines +3,806 1,485,457 +140 26,232
Malaysia +11,618 867,567 +118 6,503
Thailand +9,317 363,029 +87 2,934
Myanmar +7,083 208,357 +145 4,181
Cambodia +915 63,615 +33 986
Singapore +60 62,804 36
Vietnam +2,934 37,434 +6 138
Laos +75 2,976 3
Brunei 3 3

Covid-19 numbers from Worldometers.com

More details on the Covid-19 situation in Thailand will be reported tomorrow afternoon following the CCSA’s press briefing.

Other updates…

  • The over-the-counter sale of rapid antigen Covid-19 tests has been authorised by the Public Health Ministry. The announcement was published in the Royal Gazette, making it official. The government’s news bureau says the Thai FDA expects the test to be available next week at approved clinics and other venues where there is a licensed pharmacist on duty.
  • The Thai government is moving forward with plans to inoculate people with different vaccine brands, despite a warning from a World Health Organisation scientist who called the mixing of vaccines a “dangerous trend.” This week, Thailand approved the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a third “booster” shot as well as a second dose for those who received a dose of Sinovac. The effort is said to boost immunity against the Delta variant.

 

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

