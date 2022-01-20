Those who don’t report positive ATK results can face penalties – DDC director

Has your at-home Covid-19 test come out positive? If so, report the results to government health officials. Those who do not report their result can face charges. Speaking at a press conference, the director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Opas Karnkawinpong, warned that anyone who finds themselves infected with Covid-19 by using the ATK test and keeps it a secret will be prosecuted.

Those who test positive in an ATK test are advised to confirm their result with an RT-PCR test administered by a healthcare worker and contact the hotline 1330 to report their infection. He also urged people to get the ATK regularly for safety.

The director says that the positive result from the ATK test is sometimes inaccurate, so people should get another test with an RT-PCR for confirmation. Home isolation is recommended for those who test positive and have mild to no symptoms.

Those who know they are infected with the virus and still go out, live a normal life, and end up infecting others will face penalties. He did not go into detail about the penalties, but says they vary depending on the situation.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Naewna