Thailand’s sex crime laws toughened | The Thaiger

Thailand’s sex crime laws toughened
Thailand is toughening its sex crime laws related to rape in a bid to better curb sexual assault crimes.
For example, sexual attacks against children below the age of 13 will result in life imprisonment under the tougher law, while penalties will double for rapists who share recordings of the assault. The new law also recognises sexual crimes against men and corpses.
The act to amend the Criminal Code’s rape section prescribes harsher punishments against sexual attackers and recognises new forms of the crime. The death penalty can be applied in cases where the victim dies as a result of sexual violence.
Panadda Wongphudee, a former beauty queen-turned-campaigner, is hailing the new law as being more comprehensive and in line with the modern context.
“For instance, it addresses the issue of audio and video recordings of sexual assaults,” she said.
“Under this law, police can no longer push victims to settle the matter out of court.”
Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation has been following reports in 13 newspapers to monitor the frequency of sexual violence. In 2017, 317 cases of sexual crimes were reported. Of the victims, 60.6% were aged between five and 20, while 30.9% were aged between 41 and 60. The oldest victim was 90 years old.
WMP also highlighted the fact that 53% of the rapists were very close to the victims or members of their family. This is also possibly the reason why the newly introduced law seeks to toughen the penalty for sexual crimes committed against relatives.
“Only 38.2% of rapists were complete strangers,” according to WMP, adding that some 8.8% of rapists had met their victims through social media.
Inebriation also played a part in about a third of the sexual crimes reported, according to The Nation story.
Social Equality Promotion Foundation’s director Supensri Puengkhokesoong said she was worried about the enforcement process.
“No matter how good the law is, its effectiveness depends solely on the enforcers,” she said, expressing hope that victims will be given quick access to their legal rights following the crimes.
She said that while the new law in general wields tougher penalties, it also gives the court an option to consider putting offenders below the age of 18, whose victims are between 13 and 15 years old, under welfare protection instead of penalising them.
SOURCE: The Nation
Toon takes to Thailand’s roads again for more charity runs
Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai is one of Thailand’s most popular rock stars and celebrities. He fronts the band ‘Bodyslam’. He’s also become somewhat of an inspirational fund-raiser, principally running to raise awareness of Thailand’s health system and raise funds for the poorer hospitals and provinces.
In 2017 he famously ran from from the southernmost to the northernmost tips, raising money for some of Thailand’s poorer hospitals – from Betong in Yala province to Mae Sai in Chiang Rai in the north.
The “Kao Kon La Kao” run covered 2,215 kilometres. It was an epic and inspirational marathon raising more than a billion baht and turning the rock star into a national treasure and philanthropist.
Check out the preview of the documentary…
Even better, the full documentary is on Netflix, with sub-titles in many languages, and is well worth seeing. But we digress…
Now “Kao Kon La Kao” is a properly set-up foundation and has announced plans to embark on new running events in all five regions of the country starting next month.
“More than the money that we want to raise money for the charity, our ultimate goal is simple – to see more Thai people come out for exercise, and taking better care of their health,” Artiwara was speaking to ‘Life’ in a recent interview.
“I believe that once Thai people have the highest quality of life, then the country should be stronger too.”
He’s been challenged with the obvious question, why doesn’t he just organise a few charity concerts and save all the trouble of running all those long distances?
“Of course, playing a charity concert is perhaps one of easiest ways to raise money, but I’m sure it won’t inspire people to increase their awareness of the health benefits of exercise,” he said.
Artiwara say he wants to make the foundation sustainable. He’s had plenty of time to think about the longer-term plans as he’s pounded the pavement for hours on end as he chewed up the kilometres in the Kao Kon La Kao event.
“With or without me in the future, the idea and purpose will stay with Thai people forever.”
The new program of running charity events kicks off in the Northeast on June 15-16. That will be followed with more running events in the southern, northern, eastern and central regions later in 2020.
Artiwara say the south-to-north run was as much a personal challenge as it was a charity event.
“This time it won’t be a one-man show.”
“I realised that I could use my status as a singer to do good deeds for the country. I’m so grateful and thankful to those who always believed in me. I promise to keep doing this until the day I run out of energy.”
Bryde’s whale found dead off Petchaburi coast
PHOTOS: Troy Beer/Thai Whales
An autopsy is being conducted on a dead Bryde’s whales found off the Petchaburi coast in the Gulf of Thailand.
The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) report that they were notified of the dead Bryde’s whale being found off the Petchaburi coast yesterday. The female Bryde’s whale is about 10 metres long. It had already started to decompose.
The autopsy is being conducted by the department to examine the cause of death.
Thailand travel tax. Good idea but…
by Don Ross – ttrweekly.com
“The changes to the law came into effect on May 20. Now, the panic button has been pressed. A workable package and collection process needs to be hammered out and fast.”
Thailand is looking to introduce a tourist tax, either on arrival or departure, that will be, according to officials, used to fund accident insurance and finance restoration of tourist attractions and the environment. Well that’s the theory. Don Ross from ttrweekly.com says it’s a great idea but is wary of the implementation…
Read the original Thiager article about the proposed Tourist Tax HERE.
A talking topic for years, this time round some progress has been achieved. New legislation written in the Tourism Act allows the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to collect and manage the levy and the start-up date is 1 October (start of the government’s fiscal year).
As for the challenges, the government and research partner, Naresuan University, has just six months to conduct a survey and put in place a mechanism to collect the tax.
Naresuan’s survey team will have to check out all the worldwide examples of successful travel tax schemes. There are hundreds and they all have various objectives from fighting ‘overtourism’ to simply lining the pockets of a territory’s ruler.
Take your pick from the selection and then give it a local twist to please the electorate such as suggesting the funds will save the environment and critics are likely to be silenced.
The guessing game on the actual levy is hovering optimistically over the 100 baht fee button, paid by all tourists entering the country. A ballpark estimate says that would reap 3,800 million baht for the ministry coffers.
The problem with that simple equation is the credibility of the count. Are there really 38 million tourists, or do we mean a head count at the turnstile?
If it is the latter there could be calls for politically correct exceptions. For starters do we really want to take 100 baht every time a Lao trader crosses the border to sell their wares in Thailand?
Then there are the thousands of foreigners who work in Thailand or stay on retirement or other long-stay visas. They are also required to cough up proof of expensive insurance cover so would they be exempt?
The complications are many and not least the collection process emerges as one potential headache.
If you’d like to read the rest of the article, click HERE.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post
Motorbike driver survives being caught under Chinese tour bus in Pattaya
120 party-goers arrested in drugs raid on illegal pub
Suspect who killed ex-wife’s new husband in Phattalung, arrested at Phuket checkpoint
