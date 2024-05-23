Thailand’s MICE industry shakes up IMEX Frankfurt 2024

Photo courtesy of Travel Daily News

A dazzling display of Thai hospitality took centre stage at IMEX Frankfurt 2024 as 36 Thai exhibitors united under the Thailand Pavilion.

Representing Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, and Phang-nga (Khao Lak), the delegation comprised 20 hotels and resorts, 11 DMCs and organisers, two venues, one airline, one association, and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB).

TCEB President Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya unveiled a bold new strategic direction for the Thai meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry, driven by the government’s IGNITE Thailand vision. This initiative aims to position Thailand as a hub for eight key industries: tourism, medical and wellness, agriculture and food, aviation, logistics, future mobility, digital economy, and finance.

“The new direction of the Thai MICE industry is partly in response to the government’s vision IGNITE Thailand. Our goal is to establish Thailand as a leader in these sectors, enhancing our global presence.”

A strong emphasis was placed on sustainability and innovation. TCEB showcased its efforts in the decarbonisation of events, highlighting measurable results in carbon avoidance and offsetting.

“Sustainability and innovation are the twin pillars of our action plan to elevate the Thai MICE industry’s international competitiveness.

“We’re working with key stakeholders to demonstrate the tangible impacts of our sustainable practices and innovative approaches.”

To cater to the evolving demands of the European market, TCEB is spearheading new product development and experience design initiatives, reported CMW.

The plan includes promoting diverse MICE destinations across Thailand, along with marketing new venues, meeting spaces, and attractions.

In related news, Bangkok hotel occupancy rates in the first quarter of 2024 have nearly hit pre-pandemic levels, driven largely by a surge in MICE travellers. Colliers’ data shows that hotel occupancy rates in Bangkok soared to 80.7% in the first quarter of 2024, marking a significant recovery close to 2019 levels, with potential for further growth.

In other news, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced the country’s ambition to gain membership in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). He sought Germany’s support for this endeavour during a joint press conference with the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in Berlin.