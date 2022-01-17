Thailand’s first virtual monk targets at new generation Buddhists

Thailand is now using artificial intelligence to spread Buddhist messages. Meet Phra Mana AI, Thailand’s first virtual monk. He’s 30 years old, but says he understands the “teenage world.” The AI abbot shares easy-to-understand doctrine in an effort to target the new generation.

He just had his first interview with Thai media, telling reporters that his Thai creator and developing team were inspired by virtual influencers in different countries. His creation is aimed at making the Buddhism content more accessible and relatable to teenagers.

In the interview, the virtual monk introduces himself as a 30 year old monk who understands the “teenage world” and wants everyone to focus on Buddhism doctrine, not the persona. He also promises to present feel-good and up-to-date content that relates to the everyday lives of the new generation.

The AI monk says some of the adult or elder groups might not understand that he is not a real living monk, but the new generation is quite impressed as it is new and unique. He added that it meets with the development team’s expectations and invited everyone to enjoy the Buddhist teaching from him that is available online everywhere and every time.

Phra Mana AI has accounts on both Instagram and Facebook. One of his posts talks about how the fluctuating cryptocurrency rates relate to life’s ups and downs. He says to be happy when the rate is up, and try to control your mind when the rate goes down.