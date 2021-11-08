Thailand Top Stories | Thailand Pass Website to be Fixed, 10 visitors positive COVID-19 | November 8

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: Thailand Pass website to be fixed, Beware of Fake Thailand Pass Site, TAT presented SHA logo to two tourist venues, 10 International Travellers tested positive for Covid 19, 97 Burmese nationals arrested, ExxonMobil is looking to build carbon dioxide capture hubs, Japan has reported no deaths linked to Covid 19 yesterday

