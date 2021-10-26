Thailand Top Stories | TAT explains entry for travelers outside quarantine exemption list | October 26

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: TAT explains entry for travelers outside quarantine exemption list, Bangkok and surrounding provinces warned to prepare for dust pollution, Flights to Mae Hong Son to finally resume next month,Qantas to resume flights from Sydney to Bangkok and Phuket early 2022, Myanmar’s junta slams Asean’s decision to lock out political appointee from this week’s summit

