Thailand Top Stories | Suvarnabhumi prepared to accommodate visitors from 63 countries | November 2

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: Thailand Pass workaround for API error, Bangkok hospital director summoned for allegedly smuggling Favipiravir, Suvarnabhumi prepared to accommodate visitors from 63 countries, National Water Command says floods are receding overall, Japan’s Kishida defies expectations as ruling LDP easily keeps majority, Indonesian president proposes travel lane for vaccinated visitors from Australia

