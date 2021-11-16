Thailand Top Stories | No ammunition used against protestors, Heavy rain on Samui | November 16

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: Thai Airways makes profit of 51 billion, Police say no live ammunition was used against protesters in Bangkok, Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister visits Myanmar capital to meet military junta, Heavy rain and landslide cause villas at Koh Samui resort to collapse, US journalist Danny Fenster released from Myanmar prison, Malaysia’s Langkawi starts a travel bubble plan

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.