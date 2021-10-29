Thailand Top Stories | COVID tests and insurance required for quarantine-free visitors | October 29

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: COVID-19 tests, insurance required for quarantine-free visitors, Thailand’s Industry Ministry is backing hemp as a new cash crop, Army tightens land border protection prior to country reopening, Increased rainfall and heavy rains forecast in South, Record drug bust in Laos follows pandemic’s methamphetamine boom, Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi denies junta charge of incitement to cause alarm, Pakistan, China urge world to send humanitarian aid to Kabul

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.