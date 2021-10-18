Thailand Top Stories | CCSA set goals on limiting transmissions for vulnerable groups | October 18

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: CCSA set goals on limiting transmissions for vulnerable groups, Japan donates another batch of AstraZeneca doses to Thailand, Deputy PM calls for heightened anti-human trafficking efforts, “Swab Hubs” for international tourists, Russell Crowe in Bangkok

