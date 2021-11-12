Thailand Top Stories | CCSA revised color Zones , High tide returns in two weeks | November 12

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: CCSA meeting to revise colour zones and restrictions, 24-hour hotlines for Thailand Pass, Teen sought in fatal Phuket stabbing turns himself in, High tide lasts later this week, returns in two weeks, Malaysia to open borders to international travellers by January 1, Japan detects Bird flu 2021 winter season

