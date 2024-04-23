Thailand targets global animal feed market

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Government of Thailand is spearheading a move to become a global leader in the production and export of animal feed, focusing on quality assurance and safety to cater to the global market. The initiative is expected to generate an economic value of up to 300 billion baht.

Chai Watcharong, the spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister, announced that Prime Minister Srettha Thavasin ordered a strategy to take advantage of the rising global animal feed prices. This approach aims to boost Thailand’s animal feed exports significantly.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESRI) is executing the prime minister’s directive to ensure Thai animal feed products meet international safety and quality standards.

The initiative covers all aspects of the animal feed industry, from pet food to livestock feed, ensuring a comprehensive and integrated industry that spans the entire production process.

By adhering to global standards, Thailand aims to bolster consumer confidence in the quality and safety of its products, anticipating that the export trend for animal feed in 2024 will create a trade value of 300 billion baht.

Chai mentioned that the Department of Science Service (DSS) under MHESRI is enhancing the capabilities of the related industrial sectors by focusing on the manufacturing process, quality assurance, and quality control. By developing laboratories and creating a nationwide network, the department is also working towards international accreditation as a reference material producer for animal feed.

Producing these reference materials domestically can reduce production costs, save on importing expenses, and meet the production sector’s needs, reported KhaoSod.

This strategy is expected to strengthen Thailand’s animal feed and service industries, meeting global market demands and adding economic value through quality exports, said Chai.

“The prime minister is well aware of the importance of seizing every opportunity from challenges to enhance the potential of Thailand’s animal feed products and ingredients on the global market. He commends the related agencies for their comprehensive process development and for maintaining standards that align with international norms.

“This is aimed at expanding the market for Thai pet food products that are of high quality and reasonably priced, winning over consumers both nationally and internationally.”