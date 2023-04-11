Thailand prepares for 14000+ flights this Songkran

Thailand will facilitate 14,180 domestic and international flights over the Songkran holidays, from today until April 17, according to the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai). This represents a 66% increase in flights compared with the same period last year.

On average, there will be 2,026 flights per day, Aerothai President Nopposit Chakrapitak revealed yesterday. The president said Thailand’s aviation industry is heading in a positive direction, with an average of 2,000 flights per day, which will increase to 2,026 per day during the Thai New Year holidays.

Even during Songkran, flight frequency still isn’t hitting pre-pandemic figures, when Aerothai provided air traffic services to up to 3,000 domestic and international flights per day.

Therefore, Aerothai is more than ready to handle the increase in flights for the Songkran Festival and has made several preparations to prevent delays and ensure that things run smoothly.

Five million people are expected to travel during the holidays, generating 23 billion baht in revenue, according to the Kasikorn Research Centre.

According to the survey, 44.7% of Bangkok residents are planning to travel to their hometowns or other destinations this week.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) expects 2.37 million people to pass through its six airports during the holidays, a 137.5% increase from last year. Around 1.37 million will travel internationally and another million domestically AOT expects.

As for rail travel, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has added 10 extra trains for the northern and northeastern routes during Songkran, accommodating an extra 8,000 passengers.

Thailand’s highways are expected to be jampacked during the holidays, with the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) waiving toll fees on the Burapha Withi Expressway (Bang Na – Chon Buri) and Kanchanaphisek Road (Bang Phli – Pak Kret) during April 13-18.

Follow us on :













During April 13-15, EXAT will waive toll charges on the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway’s 19 booths, the Si Rat Expressway’s 31 booths, and the Udon Ratthaya Expressway’s 10 booths (Bang Pa-in – Bang Kret).

Pattaya’s Koh Larn is already teeming with tourists in the run-up to Songkran, with ferries to the island carrying 13,400 Thai and foreign tourists on Saturday alone.