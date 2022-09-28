Thailand pays 3.8 billion baht for first train hub in hospital

Connect with us

Photo via สำนักงานนโยบายและแผนการขนส่งและจราจร

A budget of 3.8 billion baht has been approved to build Thailand’s first train station inside a hospital. The train station is intended to serve as a transportation hub with a medical centre at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok.

The deputy spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ratchada Thanadirek, reported yesterday that the very first train station for health and public health in Thailand would be available at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok.

Ratchada said that the project is the result of a cooperation between Siriraj Hospital, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRT).

Ratchada made known that the project would offer more accessible treatment to patients, minimise commuting time, and reduce waiting time at Siriraj Hospital. A one-stop-service treatment and best-integrated care will be provided.

The project required about 3.8 billion baht of investment and will take four years to be completed.

Two types of trains will serve the hospital, the MRT Orange Line (MRT Thailand Cultural Centre to MRT Min Buri), and the SRT Light Red Line (Bang Sue Grand Station and Taling Chan).

Ratchada said…

“Siriraj Hospital has 2,100 beds. The hospital provides services to three million outpatients and 8.3 inpatients per year. The new train station and the building would facilitate residents, make treatment more accessible, minimise travel time, and reduce crowds in the former buildings. This will also level up the Thai healthcare service standard. It will be the first transportation hub for health in Thailand.”

Trending