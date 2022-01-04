Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules

https://youtu.be/Ie2fCZkR4OU

Public health minister says… in the interests of health and safety, we have decided to delay the Test & Go scheme further. Proposal to go to CCSA. In Phuket, the local Public Health Office is urging tourism and business operators to strictly comply with all disease control measures, in particularly the regular use of rapid antigen test kits. The situation has also tightened around Pattaya after the Chon Buri governor said many people had lowered their guard in the province. A popular trail in the Doi Mon Jong ranges has been closed indefinitely after a female student was attacked by at least 2 wild elephants. The number of people affected by severe flooding across Malaysia in recent weeks has risen to over 125,000

