Thailand
Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
https://youtu.be/Ie2fCZkR4OU
Public health minister says… in the interests of health and safety, we have decided to delay the Test & Go scheme further. Proposal to go to CCSA. In Phuket, the local Public Health Office is urging tourism and business operators to strictly comply with all disease control measures, in particularly the regular use of rapid antigen test kits. The situation has also tightened around Pattaya after the Chon Buri governor said many people had lowered their guard in the province. A popular trail in the Doi Mon Jong ranges has been closed indefinitely after a female student was attacked by at least 2 wild elephants. The number of people affected by severe flooding across Malaysia in recent weeks has risen to over 125,000
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint
Paramotor accident on Chon Buri seriously injures foreign teenager and Thai instructor
Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
Indonesia to roll out booster vaccine doses amid rise in Omicron cases
School students could see return to online learning due to Omicron variant
Phuket health officials call for increased vigilance as island reports Omicron spike
Test & Go scheme to remain suspended & Phuket covid spike | GMT
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
North-east province closes schools, theatres and fitness facilities
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Students suffer minor injuries after apparent wild elephant attack on Doi Mon Jong trail
Chiang Mai police under fire after “pretties” joined road safety campaign
Minister says holders of universal healthcare cards can be treated anywhere in the country
Thousands evacuated in Malaysia as 7 states hit by more flooding
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket
Israeli Covid-19 rule escapee facing charges, deportation
UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
Thailand Omicron update: More than 500 cases, many Test & Go travellers
Thailand News Today | Omicron slows down Thailands tourism for this new year
Thailand News Today | Possible added restrictions & Full Moon Party goes ahead
Is the new Boeing 737 Max safe to fly? A new book makes you wonder.
Bangkok revises closure order, bars and nightclubs to stay closed until January 15
Phangan’s Full Moon Party Countdown will go on but regulated
Thailand News Update | No curfews or lockdown ‘for now’ in Thailand
The world’s largest trade bloc launches today – January 1, 2022
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
- Events4 days ago
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
- Krabi2 days ago
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
- 360 Reviews2 hours ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Business3 days ago
The world’s largest trade bloc launches today – January 1, 2022
- Thailand2 days ago
Royal Thai Air Force seeks to buy F-35 jets for at least 18 billion baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA: response teams not lockdowns if holiday brings Covid-19