Thailand
Thailand News Update | Latest Omicron cases & situation in Thailand
Phuket province has now officially identified 5 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. 8 Thais, from two different tour groups, have tested positive for the Omicron variant after returning from an annual pilgrimage to the Islamic holy city of Mecca. Latest on the Philippines typhoon Rai disaster, death toll reached 208. Poll about the Royal pardons for many people convicted of corruption, drug trafficking, as well as other serious crimes. The event organisers of Phuket Countdown 2022 have confirmed Italian tenor superstar Andrea Bocelli will perform at Saphan Hin public park.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
First local Omicron case, officials consider cancelling quarantine exemption Test & Go
Hallelujah, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli confirmed to perform at Phuket Countdown party
Chinese tennis player says she never accused anyone of sexual assault
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
Thailand News Update | Latest Omicron cases & situation in Thailand
Long-distance bus passengers travelling for New Year’s asked to take an ATK test
Bangkok street food vendors welcome return of tourists to Khao San Road
Thai government to consider cancelling Test & Go entry scheme – Health Minister
Khao San Road comeback & Omicron the viral grinch | Good Morning Thailand
UPDATE: Philippine’s Typhoon Rai – death toll reaches 208
Soldier dies, another seriously injured, after plunging off cliff in northern Thailand
21,000 people rescued in Malaysia as torrential rain causes severe flooding
Majority believe convicted criminals shouldn’t get a Royal pardon
Jane Seymour will tour Thailand to promote several causes
Karen refugees returning to Myanmar as fighting eases
Southeast Asia sees only a trickle of international tourism
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
Thailand launches new tourism portal to make visiting the Land of Smiles easier
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Singapore Airlines launches vaccinated travel lane service to Bangkok
British Airways cancels over 2,000 flights including Bangkok
Business and government leaders meet to reopen Pattaya bars
Omicron surge warnings in Thailand & Going Green | GMT
Bangkok man calls for rescue after locking penis in padlock
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Thailand Tourist Visa Waivers & Restrictions eased for New Years | GMT
Phuket taxi charged with death of Swiss tourist in motorbike crash
New rules for scuba diving boats in Thailand to increase safety
Omicron variant: 9 cases confirmed, 5 more suspected in Thailand
Bangkok restaurant raided, several foreigners caught without entry stamps
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
British Airways cancels over 2,000 flights including Bangkok
- Indonesia4 days ago
Bali is open, but only 45 international tourists have visited this year
- Phuket4 days ago
Royal Thai Navy sinks three old battleships during “goodbye” ceremony
- Bangkok4 days ago
First victim of illegal sidewalk parking crackdown: Chiang Mai police
- Songkhla3 days ago
Night of drinking with a woman on the beach gets monk defrocked
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Government warns fake vaccine certificates bring fines and jail
- Phuket4 days ago
Zara heads for Phuket in her quest to be the youngest woman to fly around the world, solo
- Bangkok4 days ago
New park in Bangkok to open by Christmas