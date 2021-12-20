Thailand News Update | Latest Omicron cases & situation in Thailand

Phuket province has now officially identified 5 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. 8 Thais, from two different tour groups, have tested positive for the Omicron variant after returning from an annual pilgrimage to the Islamic holy city of Mecca. Latest on the Philippines typhoon Rai disaster, death toll reached 208. Poll about the Royal pardons for many people convicted of corruption, drug trafficking, as well as other serious crimes. The event organisers of Phuket Countdown 2022 have confirmed Italian tenor superstar Andrea Bocelli will perform at Saphan Hin public park.

