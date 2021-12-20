Long-distance bus passengers travelling for New Year’s asked to take an ATK test

Travelling by bus during the New Year holiday? You might need to take an ATK test for long-distance trips. The state-run Transport Company is in discussions with both the Public Health Ministry and the Transport Ministry about Covid-19 prevention measures during the end-of-year holiday, according to the director-general of the Department of Disease Control Opas Karnkawinpong.

Opas says that passengers who travel by public transport for more than four hours are recommended to show proof of a rapid antigen test result while staff are required to have both a vaccine certificate and negative ATK results. In recent months, some bus conductors for the Transport Company have also asked for proof of vaccination.

For domestic flights, airlines will ask for a vaccination certificate and some will allow those who are unvaccinated to fly if they show a negative result from an RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure. The State Railway of Thailand has not made any recent announcements on whether a test result or vaccination certificate will be needed to travel.

SOURCE: Workpointoday