Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Update | Truckers threaten stronger protest measures if demands not met

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

Another CCTV angle and additional evidence has emerged in the gruesome hit job that ended the life of Indian-born drug criminal Jimi Sandhu. He was killed with a volley of 20 bullets in Rawai, at the southern end of Phuket last Friday night, just before 11 pm. The footage shows two barefoot men wearing white hoodies and shorts appearing from buses next to Jimi’s villa. The white hoodies were found about 2 kilometres away in a rubber tree plantation. It’s also been revealed that Jimi owned the villa and arrived on the southern island on January 27 on a private jet. Canadian media have already revealed much about the victim’s extensive primal history and his recent comings and goings between Dubai and South East Asia.
——
The Land Transport Federation of Thailand, a union representing Thai truckies, is vowing to step up its campaign against the Energy Minister if he fails to do something about Thailand’s high diesel prices within 7 days. The second of the “Truck Power Final Season” protests was held yesterday. The first was held back in November first “Truck Power” protest was held in November. Truckies say they will stay camped out in front of the ministry to pile on the pressure on the minister, and more trucks will arrive to support the push. The LTFT are also considering an across-the-board rise transport fees by 15-20% to reflect recent increases in diesel prices. They’re also threatening to call in farmers who are the next in line suffering the high diesel prices and could rapidly escalate the situation.
——–
A food delivery driver riding his motorbike on the sidewalk nearly hit a man walking out of a shop in Bangkok. The rattled pedestrian yelled and the driver who then jumped off his bike and attacked the man. The food delivery driver, who sports a face of demonic tattoos, surrendered himself to police and was then paraded in front to the media where he apologised, saying he would never do something like this again and would be a better person. A video of the incident went viral on Facebook yesterday after the 26 year old pedestrian asked Thais to help find the man who attacked him. Meanwhile, the food delivery company have come out with a statement saying the man doesn’t work for them and has never registered to be a delivery driver. The man apparently borrowed the jacket from a friend, whose account with the SCB-owned delivery company, Robinhood, has now been dismissed.
——-
The owner of a luxury sports car has reportedly filed a lawsuit against their neighbour claiming 100,000 baht in damages after a cat climbed and sat on top of their black and yellow Lotus sports car, allegedly causing some scratches. The story has been widely shared in Thailand and the tetchy owner has since apologised, adding that he doesn’t want the money after all. The cat owner posted a video on TikTok saying her neighbour demanded compensation for letting her “fierce or wild animal” out in public and causing damage to others’ assets or property. But it’s also emerged that the incident happened back in October 2020 when a child accidentally let their cat out of the house. That afternoon, the car owner sent the neighbours a video of their pet sitting on the sports car. Video from a home surveillance camera shows the cat sitting on top of the black and yellow sports car. The threats of court cases and claims of 100,000 baht in damages have been going since then. Photos have also been shared showing a few dirty paw marks but no scratches. The only winner here seems to be the cat who, at least fleetingly, had a warm place to have a sleep.
——-
At least 13 people have been killed in a bus crash on Indonesia’s Java island on Monday. Dozens of passengers, including young children, were injured. Many were factory workers on their way to a beach for a holiday trip. The bus carried 47 people travelling from Central Java to Yogyakarta for a family gathering. The driver apparently lost control while driving downhill.Witnesses have told police that the bus flipped over, slamming into the side of the road with its right side severely damaged and front shattered. A total of 34 passengers were injured and sustained head injuries, including three toddlers.
——-
Following moves from other Southeast Asian countries, like Thailand, to gradually reopen borders, Malaysia is considering a full reopening of borders starting March 1, allowing vaccinated travellers to enter without mandatory quarantine requirements. The plan is to speed up the country’s economic recovery, according to its coronavirus recovery council. The country, directly to the south of Thailand’s southern border, has recently allowed Singaporeans to enter without quarantine as part of a bilateral agreement. A government advisory body said travellers would be subjected to Covid-19 screening prior to departure and upon arrival. Coronavirus infections in Malaysia have risen to their highest level in four months in recent weeks, which officials say is due to the spread of the Omicron variant. Around 98% of Malaysia’s adult population has received two vaccine doses and more than half have received a booster shot. Approximately 89% of children aged 12 to 17 have also been vaccinated.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Travel56 mins ago

      Survival Guide: Lifesaving tips and tricks for travelling in Thailand 2022
      Thailand1 hour ago

      Government will focus daily Covid-19 reports on serious cases, wants to reduce anxiety
      Thailand1 hour ago

      Thai police track down, arrest suspect in bank robbery case
      Sponsored1 day ago

      Perfect your Valentine’s dining at Siam Paragon
      image
      Pattaya2 hours ago

      Nakula Walk and Eat Festival on every weekend this month in Pattaya
      Bangkok2 hours ago

      Female boxer fights back after man pours beer over her for refusing to drink with him
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Truck drivers threaten to camp in front of Energy Ministry because of diesel price
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Thailand’s famous noodle dish, Pad Thai, included in Oxford online dictionary
      Tourism3 hours ago

      Thailand Pass hotlines, emails for assistance with registration process
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Health officials advise public to guard against mosquito bites, dengue fever
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Thailand News Update | Truckers threaten stronger protest measures if demands not met
      Economy3 hours ago

      Minimum daily wage in Thailand looks set to increase to 492 baht
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Official vows to protect Kanchanaburi locals against tiger attacks
      Video3 hours ago

      Truckers, Muay Thai chicks & Expensive Cats | GMT
      360 Reviews3 hours ago

      Blue by Alain Ducasse at ICONSIAM ushers in 2022 with a global award
      Crime4 hours ago

      Phuket police have CCTV footage of fatal gangster shooting
      Coronavirus Phuket5 days ago

      Phuket officials alarmed by number of tourists testing positive on arrival
      Phuket6 days ago

      Phuket reports higher infection rate in second Covid tests for Test & Go travellers
      Tourism6 days ago

      Phuket officials comment on recent ‘taxi’ fiasco – everything except taxi meters
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 days ago

      Thailand’s health minister says there’s no legal requirement to wear a face mask
      Crime3 days ago

      VIDEO: Phuket police search for 2 gunmen over shooting death of Jimi “Slice” Sandhu
      Thailand7 days ago

      Officers uncover buried car owned by an American who left Thailand 10 years ago
      Entertainment3 days ago

      UPDATE: Spotify removes over 100 old Joe Rogan Experience episodes
      Tourism1 day ago

      Tourism revenue hits record low across all 77 provinces in Thailand
      Thailand2 days ago

      Hundreds of Thai tourists stuck on mountain while visiting Naga Cave
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago

      Health ministry to propose easing Covid restrictions, in line with other countries
      Thailand4 days ago

      Suvarnabhumi airport warns people travelling out of Thailand, don’t bring over 30 masks
      Tourism6 days ago

      Over 23,000 travellers register for Test & Go scheme on day 1 of relaunch
      Tourism6 days ago

      Tourism officials call for travel bubble talks to resume with Thailand’s neighbours
      Thailand6 days ago

      Most Phuket tourists infected with Covid travelled from Russia and Kazakhstan
      Phuket6 days ago

      Greek tourists robbed in Phuket get 51,000 baht gift from anonymous donor
      Thailand5 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism11 months ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism12 months ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism12 months ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending